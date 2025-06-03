3 Surprising Ways That You Can Use Coffee in Your Beauty Regime

Coffee might divide opinions when it comes to health, but one thing’s for sure — it’s more versatile than we give it credit for.

Beyond your morning cup, coffee (and those leftover grounds) can be put to work in your beauty routine, saving you money and giving your skin and hair a boost. Here’s how:

1. Soothe puffy eyes

Caffeine is often used in eye creams for a reason: it can help reduce puffiness and make tired eyes look more awake. You can try a simple DIY version using coffee grounds, but make sure you do it safely.

Let your used coffee grounds cool completely, then apply a small amount very gently under your eyes. Leave them on for about 10–15 minutes, then rinse carefully with cool water.



Tip: Always patch test first, and avoid using coffee near the eyes if you have sensitive skin. The area is delicate, so skip this one if it causes any irritation.

2. Make a DIY body scrub

Coffee grounds make a brilliant body scrub. The coarse texture exfoliates dead skin cells while the caffeine may help improve circulation and reduce the appearance of cellulite.

Mix your used grounds with a little coconut oil or olive oil, then massage into your skin in circular motions before rinsing in the shower. Your skin will feel smoother and more refreshed with no fancy spa treatment needed.

Tip: You can even massage a small amount of coffee grounds into your scalp before shampooing. It helps remove buildup and can reduce dandruff.

3. Refresh with coffee ice cubes

This one’s easy and ideal for warmer weather. Freeze leftover brewed coffee into ice cubes. When your skin feels puffy or dull, rub a cube along your jawline and cheeks for a refreshing, circulation-boosting treatment.

It feels good and gives your face a quick wake-up.

Tip: If you’re not in the mood for skincare? Toss a few of those cubes into a blender for homemade iced coffee.

Now it’s your turn

Have you tried coffee in your beauty routine? Got any unexpected tips that work? Share your favourites below… we’d love to know how you’re rethinking your morning brew.