Must-Have Essentials for a Perfectly Fitted Laundry Room

If laundry is the weekly household chore you dread the most, the seemingly never-ending task can be more of a hassle to complete without the proper tools and supplies to simplify the entire process.

From the perfect washing machine and energy-efficient clothes dryer to irons, convenient sinks, and a range of effective cleaning products, creating a practical, affordable, and stylish laundry room is easier than ever.

Washing Machine

Washing machines are arguably the most essential appliance in any laundry room. They come in a variety of sizes and finishes and are typically either front-loading or top-loading. There is a long-standing debate as to which style is best for cleaning clothes, with many saying that top-loading models provide a better clean while front-loading machines need less water and detergent to operate.

Numerous factors must be considered when purchasing a new washing machine, including family size and laundry demand, the frequency with which it will be used, the available space in your laundry room, additional features you want to have at your disposal, and whether you wish to prioritize an eco-friendly appliance that requires less water, energy, and detergent products.

Dryer

A clothes dryer will quickly and efficiently dry your clothes, helping to reduce wrinkles and giving them a fresh, fluffy, and warm feeling. When selecting the right clothes dryer, it is vital to consider a number of different factors to ensure you make the right decision.

Conventional vent dryers are well-priced and easy to keep clean, with a convenient lint trap that needs to be emptied often. However, traditional dryers are not considered to be environmentally friendly, and frequent usage can quickly run up your electricity bill. Despite having a higher initial cost, heat pump dryers work more efficiently, protect clothes better, and require much less power to operate, significantly lowering your energy bills each month.

Sink

A sink may be considered a luxury for most laundry rooms, but it is a fantastic addition if you are remolding an existing space or building a new room. Having the convenience of a sink at your fingertips allows you to quickly fill top-loading machines, treat stubborn or harsh stains, handwash delicate or wool clothing, and keep the space neat and tidy. Because you won’t need to clean any dishes, a single-basin sink option is sufficient.

Iron & Ironing Board

If your laundry has the space available, adding an iron and an ironing board to your setup is a natural fit. Many people prefer to iron their clothes the moment they come out of the dryer since clothes tend to have fewer wrinkles and are quicker to work through. A common mistake many people make is trying to iron clothes that are too dry. Clothes that are slightly damp or fresh from the dryer deliver the best results.

Ironing boards can be challenging to store if you lack the necessary cupboard space to pack them away when unused. The best option for most laundry rooms is fold-out boards that can easily fold out of sight when necessary. Select a board that has plenty of mesh or metal holes to allow for air to penetrate the clothes more efficiently, reducing your ironing time and giving you great results.

Dryer Sheets

Dryer sheets are a popular addition to many laundry rooms because they offer a convenient and quick way to add a fresh and pleasant smell to your clothes while also making them feel softer. Many different options are available on the market, so you may need to test out a few different brands until you find the one you like.

Alternatively, if you are looking for a better, more eco-friendly option, you can use wool balls. These can be used up to 1000 times before needing replacement. Furthermore, depending on the material and load size, wool balls can reduce drying time by up to 50%.

Drying Rack

Should you lack the space, budget, or need for a tumble dryer, a drying rack is a simple tool for air drying clothes. It is a fantastic option for delicate fabrics and clothing types that can’t be put in a dryer, either due to the high heat or tumbling action.

To save space, you can mount your drying rack to the wall or cupboard, which can be folded away when not needed. However, standard drying racks can usually be moved around the house as required, allowing you to place them outside, in the fresh air, on sunny days.

Cleaning Products

Alongside standard cleaning products like detergent and stain removers, it is worthwhile stocking your laundry room with additional products like whitening liquid, vinegar, and baking soda. Whitening liquid is a great alternative to bleach for whitening clothes. It is less harmful to fabrics and can be used to refresh and brighten all clothing colors.

Baking soda is a great, natural product for removing odors and stains from clothing. It can help brighten clothes and lift stubborn stains. Additionally, vinegar is a fantastic general household cleaner and can be an effective tool for removing body odor from clothing, especially if there is a build-up of sweat or body oil.