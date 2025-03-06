Hair Straightener VS Hair Curler for Curls: Which One Should You Buy?

What’s better, a curling iron or a hair straightener when it comes to curling? While you may think the answer is obvious, hair straighteners have come a long way and can be used to create some pretty impressive curls if you know what you’re doing.

Still, do they measure up to the curling power of a curling iron? That’s exactly what we’re here to find out.

Should you buy a curling iron?

Many people get confused between a curling iron and a curling wand. So, before we go any further, let’s clarify. Both devices have a heating rod to wrap the hair around to create a curl. However, the curling iron has a clamp that holds the hair in place, while the wand doesn’t. Without the clamp, a curling wand is generally more difficult to use for most people and often causes burns because the heated rod is more exposed. Thus, the iron is generally the better decision because the clamp gives you more control.

Compared to a hair straightener, a curling iron offers you the ability to make larger, smaller, or wavier curls. Essentially, curling irons can curl your hair better because that’s their primary function. Like any product, there will always be pros and cons to consider. Here are the pros and cons of a curling iron:

Pros of a curling iron when curling your hair

Off the cuff, a curling iron will give you more control over the size and shape of your curls, so you can create more uniform and defined curls.

With a curling iron, your curls and waves should look smoother without limited frizz and flyaways. Finally, your curls will also last longer and be of a better quality.

Cons of a curling iron when curling your hair

Curling irons also have some cons too. This is a universal con for all heat-related styling tools. Curling irons can cause damage to your over time, resulting in your hair becoming more brittle and creating frizz. Secondly, curling your hair with a curling iron does take more time and effort than using a hair straightener. However, this does depend on the hairstyle you’re going for.

Then, for those with short hair, using a curling iron might not even be an option. Likewise, some irons only have one barrel size, which limits their curling ability to a certain degree.

Should you buy a hair straightener?

Many people think that hair straighteners are limited to what their names suggest, such as straightening your hair. However, this isn’t true. Many newer hair straighteners offer a rounded bezel around the flat heated plate that can be used to wrap your hair around, allowing you to achieve certain types of curls. This makes hair straighteners a fairly popular hairstyling device because they are more versatile. You can’t really straighten your hair with a curler.

Likewise, once you have the technique sorted, you may find that curling your hair with a hair straightener is actually a bit faster. Unfortunately, using a hair straightener limits you from being able to do a few styles of curls. At the same time, a curling iron offers a greater variety of curls to do. Here are some pros and cons of using a hair straightener to curl your hair:

Pros of a hair straightener when curling your hair

Hair straighteners are great when you need to create different subtle waves and curls. They do a good job of reducing frizz and unwanted texture, and they make your hair smooth and easier to manage. Lastly, they are also light and easy to use.

Cons of a hair straightener when curling your hair

Hair straighteners are pretty capable when it comes to curling, but there are some curls that you’ll struggle with. For example, you might struggle to curl your hair if it’s shorter. However, curling irons sometimes have interchangeable heads that allow you to change the head to style short hair. That said, if you want to make quality curls and experiment, a curler would be the ideal choice.

We’ve been pretty impressed with the curling ability of some hair straighteners. But we need to remember one thing: a curling iron is made specifically for curling hair, meaning that it usually does a better job than a straightener. That said, while a workman is only as good as their tools, how they use them can make all the difference.

Where to buy the right styling tools?

Whether you buy a straightener or curler, consider the benefits each device has and its primary function. GHD has a larger range of quality hair styling devices and often has the best deals on hair curlers. Consider what they have to offer and you might find exactly what you need.

Final thoughts

When we compare curlers and straighteners solely on their ability to curl hair, then, of course, a hair curler will win; it’s made for it—literally! However, straighteners are versatile and easy to use. While they may not give you super tight curls, you could also use them to achieve some gorgeous beachy waves!