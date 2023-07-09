9 Celebrity Engagement Rings We’re Obsessed With

Nothing beats checking out some of the most beautiful celebrity engagement rings for inspo. Often, we can overlook certain stones and designs that might actually suit us better.

So, if you’re on the hunt for the right engagement ring for your other half, or you’re looking for inspiration for your own ring – you’re in the right place! Here, we look at nine of the most jaw-dropping celebrity engagement rings that are sure to impress.

1. Kate Bosworth

In March 2023, Kate Bosworth got engaged to American Actor Justin Long, and was seen sporting a dazzling cushion cut ring. It’s rumoured that the ring is “at least 10 carats” with a value of half a million dollars, according to Hello magazine.

2. Beyonce

The infamous Queen B got engaged and later married to hip hop icon Jay-Z in 2008 – and her ring remains one of the most jaw-dropping to date. It features a huge emerald cut diamond and is said to be a whopping 24-carats.

3. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande got engaged to Dalton Gomez back in 2020, announcing it to the world on Instagram with a picture of her dazzling diamond ring. The huge, oval-cut diamond sits next to a dainty single pearl on a slim band.

4. Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s iconic engagement ring once belonged to Princess Diana and is a 12-caratoval-cut sapphire surrounded by 14 dazzling diamonds.

A recent article by Vogue says that the Princess of Wales recently commented on her historic ring, saying “It’s exactly the same size – it is very special. What an honour to be able to wear it.”

5. Sophie Turner

In 2017, actress Sophie Turner said yes to Joe Jonas and tied the knot in 2019. The Jonas Brothers are often praised for their choice in partner, and it looks like it exudes onto their choice of rings.

Sophie’s stunning pear-shaped diamond ring is set on two diamond encrusted bands for the ultimate sparkle. It’s a truly special design that offers the real wow-factor!

6. Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring is extremely unique, featuring a rare oval-cut Padparadscha sapphire with a pink and orange hue. The sapphire is surrounded by diamonds and sits on a yellow gold band.

7. Katy Perry

Similar to Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton, Katy Perry’s mesmerising engagement ring has a coloured stone – this time a red hue surrounded by diamonds in the shape of a flower. Talk about unique!

8. Megan Fox

The beautiful Megan Fox’s engagement ring is said to have been custom-made by Machine Gun Kelly and is unusual in design, with two magnetic bands that interlock.

The Independent says that “the rings feature two pear-cut stones, a diamond and an emerald, that form the shape of a heart when worn together”.

9. Anna Camp

When American actress Anna Camp got engaged to Skylar Astin, she showcased her impressive engagement ring on Instagram with the caption “still on cloud 9”. The stunning cushion cut diamond is a striking champagne colour surrounded by delicate diamonds.

Which of these eye-catching engagement rings is your favourite?