5 Wardrobe Essentials That Are Worth the Splurge

In the fast-paced world of fashion, is it really worth splashing out on new clothes that are just going to be replaced with the next big trend? While it’s true that every season brings a new wave of colours and styles, investing in a few key pieces can make it easy to transition through trends by providing a base layer of timeless style that can be dressed up or down and brought back into vogue with carefully chosen accessories.

For our pick of the top five wardrobe essentials that are absolutely worth the splurge, keep reading!

Jeans

If there’s one thing that never goes out of style, it’s a good pair of denim jeans. They can be worn with runners and a comfy jumper for a casual everyday look, or dressed up with a shirt and heels or boots for a night out. High-cut or riding the hips, skin tight or baggy, pale or dark, there are shapes and shades to suit every bod.

The key is to find what works for you: go for something comfortable, durable and versatile. Invest in a quality pair of jeans and they should last you for years to come without wearing out or getting pills.

Dress Shirt

It may not stand out as the obvious option, but the humble white shirt is a real wardrobe heavyweight when it comes to adaptability. Paired with spiffy trousers and some classy gold jewellery, it makes for perfect office wear. But have you tried rolling up the sleeves and tucking it into high-waisted jeans for a smart after-work look? Or tie the bottom half into a knot and wear over shorts for a cute summer vibe.

The options really are only limited by your imagination. Silk and cotton are the most popular fabric choices. Silk is very comfortable to wear and has a luxurious sheen to it; silk will also keep you warmer in the cold months. On the other hand, cotton is very affordable and easy to maintain. Choose a shirt to suit your taste and budget.

Trench Coat

Originally designed in the early 1900s for use by soldiers in, well, the trenches, the knee-length trench coat has endured through the decades to become a fashion staple. Typically made in neutral tones such as camel or navy, trench coats pair easily with just about any outfit.

These days designers work with a range of fabrics and have experimented with variations on the original boxy shape, though they almost universally retain the figure-flattering cinched in waist. They can be worn with an array of skirts, trousers and dresses, and paired with any number of accessories. Not only are they happy to match any outfit, they’re a great choice in cooler months to keep you warm while still looking on fleek.

Heels

Pumps, court shoes, heels – whatever you call them, make sure you have a solid pair on your shoe rack. A high heeled shoe with an elegant cut and patent leather finish makes for perfect all-occasion footwear. Find a comfortable pair and they’ll take you from the office to evening drinks, then out for brunch on the weekend.

It doesn’t matter if you’re rocking a pencil skirt and crisp white shirt, a 50s-style swing dress or skinny jeans and a slouchy tee – the right pumps will complement every outfit. Go for a clean style in a single colour for a really versatile option.

Little Black Dress

You’ll never have to worry about a last-minute party invitation if you have made space in your wardrobe for a little black dress. First conceptualised by Coco Chanel in 1926, the LBD quickly became a standard in evening-wear. Utilising a simple style and knee-length cut, the LBD is deliberately understated: flexible enough to suit a range of occasions and dress codes, while modestly allowing your accessories and your own figure to take the spotlight.

To make the most of your purchase, be sure to find a style that suits your shape and makes you feel sexy. Play to your assets – be it a plunging neckline to show off a bit of cleavage, a gathered waist to enhance your curves, or a shorter cut that flatters your legs.