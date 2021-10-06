The best phones and laptops for gaming in Australia

If you love gaming, then you will be well aware that you need to own devices that can keep up with the amazing graphics and gameplay that go into today’s online games.

Whether you prefer to game on a dedicated laptop or on your mobile phone, there are some great options out there when it comes to gaming devices and entertainment.

Arguably, some of today’s modern mobile phones rival some of the best tablets and portable consoles such as the Nintendo Switch when it comes to gaming potential. These phones will typically have a large, high-resolution screen, a high refresh rate and lots of power and long battery life. Thankfully, there are some great options available, although they don’t come cheap.

A similar thing can be said for gaming-specific laptops. The very best gaming laptops come with a hefty price tag to match but the good news is, that there is almost no compromise when it comes to modern gaming laptops.

Gaming laptops have become a great alternative to desktop computers, largely thanks to the scarcity of GPUs and the fact that gaming laptops are extremely portable compared to their bulky counterparts making them great for those who love to travel and game or even watch movies and TV shows on the go.

Best gaming mobile phones in Australia

First up though, let’s tackle gaming mobile phones. In this category, you can almost split out two separate lists. One for those specifically created for the gaming experience and one for mobile phones that are not specifically designed for gaming, but that just happen to excel at them as well as other things like streaming TV shows.

According to Tech Radar, here are the top three gaming-specific mobile phones in Australia:

Asus ROG Phone 5

The number one gaming phone might surprise a few people but not those who have given it a try. An upgrade on the very good ROG Phone 3, the ROG Phone 5 has a whopping 16GB of RAM plus a screen that has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

This phone is not only fast but has an amazing display and great sound quality making it an all-around winner when it comes to mobile gaming. The only drawback is that it’s pretty bulky and heavy.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel

This is Lenovo’s first dip of the toe into the mobile gaming market and they have led off with an absolute beauty. The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel not only has great gaming features but also some pretty impressive all-around specs.

The phone supports 90W fast charging making it ideal for those who love long gaming sessions and has a pop-up camera so the screen remains unbroken. It is packed full of processing power, however, it is pretty expensive and there have been some software issues.

Nubia Red Magic 5G

Another phone with a great display is the Nubia Red Magic which also comes with a 144Hz display which makes it ideal for gaming. A pretty cool feature of this gaming-specific phone is the shoulder triggers which provide gamers with increased control as well as a ‘4D’ shock feature that adds vibrations to games.

The phone supports 5G which is essential for gamers and has plenty of power, however, the 1080×2340 display does let it down a little.

Best gaming laptops in Australia

When it comes to the best laptops for gaming, Asus has definitely cornered the market and their focus on delivering outstanding devices for gamers, both in terms of laptops and mobile phones means they have fast become a favourite of dedicated gamers throughout Australia.

Tech Radar recently carried out a detailed review of the best gaming laptops on the market right now – here are the top three:

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

The Asus ROG line is well-known by gamers and they have produced a number of outstanding devices in this line. The best at present is the ROG Zephyrus G15 which is fitted with the most powerful AMD Ryzen and Nvidia RTX 3000 series. One of the best features of the ROG line has been its outstanding battery life and the G15 is no exception making this an appealing machine for gamers, especially at the price point.

The only real drawback is the lack of a webcam which might disappoint streamers, however, for everything else a gamer could want, it ticks all the boxes.

Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition

The guys at Tech Radar definitely love the Asus ROG series and have added the Strix G15 AMD to their top three. As you would imagine, the Strix offers up some exceptional performance stats and features Asus’ top processor and GPU.

You would expect this to come at a high price, however, the Strix is a great-value alternative to the Zephyrus. The battery life is astounding, recording up to 11 hours of gaming time in testing and it i easy to see why it makes the top three.

Razer Blade 14

Closing out the top three is the Razer Blade 14. Whilst this one is not the top-specced Razer laptop, it comes packed full of features including a 1080p display, a powerful Ryzen 9 processor and16GB of RAM. The appeal to many of the Razer is its slim design and good looks.

It’s highly portable, thin and light making it great for those who game on the go. It doesn’t necessarily have the performance levels of some of the other laptops to make the Tech Radar top ten, however, at the price point, it more than meets the needs of most gamers right now.

It’s about more than just the device

Gaming is obviously about more than just the device. Whilst we invest a lot of time and research into picking the right device to play the games we love, those games designers and developers are also investing heavily to keep on delivering a great gaming experience, no matter the device.

Technological advancements are what keeps the online video game industry evolving and over the past few years, there has been a rapid growth in investment in the sector. From gesture control to augmented reality, the gaming industry has really embraced technology in an effort to attract more and more players.

Advancements in other industries have also led to improvements in the gaming industry. With the introduction of high-definition displays through televisions with 4k capabilities, or through specific gaming laptops which also incorporate 4k capability, gaming has been taken to the next level.

One industry embracing technology is the online casino and betting sector. Here, we have seen huge advancements in the way people are able to game online. One company leading the way in the sector is Betway, “Developed by our exceptionally talented people, Betway creates market-leading, cutting-edge interactive gaming experiences. We bring people closer to the action – putting them at the centre, making them feel a part of it.”

From the introduction of in-game betting to the development of new and exciting interactive games, these online gaming sites are leading the way when it comes to embracing new technologies that can lead to better experiences for customers.

Online video gaming is an industry that is set to continue its rapid growth and investment in technology means that gaming companies can continue to innovate and keep pushing the boundaries of online gaming for players of all ages.

Summary

If you are a gamer, the best news is that both software developers and hardware developers are battling hard to keep up with each other and this can only be a good thing for the consumer as both the games and the devices used to play them continue to improve.