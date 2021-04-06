Choosing the Best Hair Colour For Your Skin Tone

New hair colour can change a lot: the way you look, the way other people see you, the way you feel about yourself. But the problem is, finding your perfect hair colour can be very challenging. There’s a whole variety of shades and tones to choose from, but the smallest mistake can lead to a disaster.

You have to be pretty careful when handling your hair, and what’s important, if you want to cut it, you need to ensure that your equipment is in decent condition – don’t forget about hairdressing scissor sharpening.

Fortunately, there are many methods for finding your perfect hair colour. And in this article, we’ll tell you about the best of them: selecting the right shade according to your skin tone. Whether you want to go natural or not, there are colours that would look fabulous on you. Want to know which ones exactly? Read on!

What Is the Right Hair Colour for Your Skin Tone?

Choosing the right hair colour for your skin tone is all about achieving a balance between light and dark. Too light – and you might end up looking washed out. Too dark – and you might look like a gothic character from a 19th-century novel. Therefore, in order to choose the best hair colour according to your skin tone, you’ll need to know:

Hair: What Colour Is My Hair?

Is it ashy, blonde, brown, black, red, or some other colour? If you have dark ash-blonde hair but want a rich chestnut brown shade, it won’t go well together. Similarly, if your eyes are blue but you have dark chestnut brown hair, deep ash-blonde isn’t the best option. While your blue eyes will certainly stand out with dark chestnut brown hair, they won’t with ashy blonde.

Eyes: What Colour Are My Eyes?

In addition to knowing your eye colour (brown, green, hazel, or blue), it’s very important to know whether they are light or deep. For example – if your eyes are light blue but you have black hair and want a dark chocolate brown shade, there will be a clear contrast between your eyes and your hair.

Skin: What Is My Skin Tone?

This question is probably the easiest one – what kind of skin do you have? If you choose a dark shade for your fair skin, it will likely make it appear pale, which may result in the opposite effect of what you want. And too pale skin with dark brown or rich chestnut brown hair might look really bad! However, if you have olive skin with black locks and chocolate brown eyes – then by all means: go for it!

Tips for Finding the Perfect Hair Colour for YOU

Go Natural First

Opting for natural hair colour is always the safest way to go when selecting a new shade for yourself. Natural hues include colours like ash-blondes, golden silvers and chestnut browns as well as whatever complexion that they come in (auburn/red). These colours are natural and will usually brighten up any complexions that they compliment – making both light and deep ice-cold skin look healthy while brightening up pale complexions.

Yes – everyone can look good with natural hues! Highlighted silver tones will not only add sparkle to blue eyes but also melt seamlessly into the surrounding face features. Dark ash-blondes do not clash with blue or green grasses; soft salmon shades look harmonious on medium complexions; honey blondes brighten pink pouts; whilst reds add life to anything from rosy pink cheeks to ginger freckles and caramel coloured hair!

Shades That Are Understated (or Muted) Pastels

Pastel shades include things like peach pink, lilac white (often known as lavender), and mint green – which are some of the softest neutrals around! They suit every skin tone; can be subtle without feeling washed out; often have an illuminating effect (making even deep complexions appear radiant) whilst always working perfectly with other colours (such as turquoise near mint green; electric blue near lilac white; lime green near peachy pink…).

Pastel shades blend seamlessly into natural styles such as braids because they match pretty much everything else – from clothing to make-up (including pale pink lipstick) and nail polish (nude nails).

Even if they don’t blend into each other, these tones usually work quite nicely, creating texture in an otherwise plain style – as in multi-coloured hair.

Shades That Work Well with Your Skin Tone

Choosing shades that are ‘in-tone’ with your complexion will make you look more radiant and healthy. They will also ensure that you don’t stand out too much in a crowd and can still blend into your surroundings.

Think of it this way: if you have extremely pale skin, then deep reds and wine/berry tones aren’t the best option for you! Darker skin tones, on the other hand, need to avoid picking up mid-tones like peach or pale pink, as the combination between the two can end up looking too harsh or colour clashing.

Find a Solid Hue… or Go for Ombré?

Have fun when selecting your new look – why not try something dramatic? Remember: if you absolutely love a certain shade, then why not double down on it? Ombré is an excellent way of going for drastic change without going for something completely out there – it’s a gradual move from light to dark which can look great on all kinds of hair colours (including black) as well as any complexions (even very deep skin).

Conclusion

Colour theory is an old classical art technique used by artists to create illusions. Pale colours on people with dark skin tend to appear cold; bright ones will compliment light complexions and create an impression of warmth, leading to the fact that redheads can pull off almost anything due to their natural pigmentation!

If you want to test this out, grab some makeup – pale pink blush or white foundation will do! Put them on your face and ask someone what they think about how you look – chances are they’ll say either ‘cold’ or ‘warm’… And this goes for hair colours as well! Try blonde highlights on black hair or deep reds on pale skin – everyone will fall in love!