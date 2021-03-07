7 Bedroom Design Upgrades to Improve Your Life

You spend at least one-third of your life asleep, which means that you probably spend even more time in your bedroom than you think. Whether you’re sleeping, relaxing while reading your favorite book, or watching television, your bedroom is your escape. Here are seven bedroom design ideas that can improve your life.

1. Paint One Color

While having a feature wall can be tempting, painting your bedroom walls one color can make it extra cozy. A deep blue or a slightly darker tone can promote relaxation and peace. Remember that certain colors have effects on our mood, so choose a color that makes you feel happy or relaxed so that your bedroom can be the one room that you can escape to.

2. Incorporate a Desk

A small computer desk can completely enhance a room if space allows. It also creates a more functional room. While the main purpose of your bedroom is to give you a space to sleep, you may want to spend more time in your bedroom when you’re working from home or writing a novel.

3. Remove the Television

While getting rid of something doesn’t usually seem like an upgrade, removing your television can give your room the feeling of more space while also promoting sleep and relaxation. As you know, it can be hard to fall asleep when you’ve found a great television show to binge-watch. Blue light emitted from your television can also negatively impact your sleep schedule, making it more difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Removing the television can make your bedroom a more relaxing place for you at night, especially if you share your bed with a partner who stays up late.

4. Add Personal Touches

Adding personal touches to your bedroom is another great way to make this room truly unique and comfortable. You can use canvas prints of your favorite memories or a family pet to make your room feel cozier. If you have photography skills, you can put your favorite photo on your wall so that you can see it every day.

5. Block Out Sunlight

Everyone enjoys a good midday nap, and the best way to upgrade your bedroom is to get blackout curtains that keep the sun and other light from outside from entering your room. Curtains also give you additional privacy.

Blackout window coverings are made from high-quality materials that can help you sleep better at night while keeping drafts at bay. Make sure that your curtain colors match your other decor in the room to bring it all together.

6. Upgrade Your Mattress and Bedding

If you haven’t changed out your mattress in over ten years, now is the time for an upgrade. While quality mattresses can last upwards of a decade, cheap ones may not even last the year. A quality memory foam mattress not only looks sleek and modern, but it is also comfortable so that you can get the best sleep of your life in your upgraded bedroom.

When upgrading your mattress, it’s best to upgrade your bedding as well. Look for quality materials that can make you feel comfortable at night, no matter the temperature.

You may prefer certain materials over others, especially during the winter months when you need heavier bedding to stay warm. In the summer, opt for light and airy bedding that will keep you cool on those warm summer nights.

7. Incorporate Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy and the use of essential oils in your bedroom can have a significant impact on your mood. If you’re feeling stressed, scents like lavender can help you calm down. If you need that extra boost in the morning, you can find a citrus scent that wakes you up. To use aromatherapy in your bedroom, all you need is a diffuser, essential oils, and water. There are tons of different diffuser designs out there, so choose one that fits your unique aesthetic.