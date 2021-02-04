4 Types Of Hair Removal For Smooth Skin

Hair removal is tedious, time-consuming, and painful. But despite this, most people still find it necessary to get rid of hair growing in unwanted areas. The most common include the armpits, bikini line, legs, chin, upper lip, toes, and feet. Hair removal is especially common among women, unlike in men right after adolescence and into their adulthood.

When it comes to hair removal, the choices you have are either permanent or temporary. If you’re undecided with what hair removal method to go with, worry not. Here’s a guide highlighting the four types of hair removal methods that help you have smooth skin.

Waxing

This process of removing hair is prevalent, and it involves heating wax until it melts and then using a spatula to apply it to your hair. The wax is then applied onto your skin in strips in line with the direction in which your hair grows. Because the wax is hot, it firmly attaches to your hair follicles. This makes it very easy to remove the whole hair and its root by pulling the wax strip in the opposite direction.

Waxing is an effective hair removal method for smooth skin for areas such as the bikini line, underarms, eyebrows, and upper lips. This method of removing hair is very effective since it removes the hair at its root. Therefore, you can go for four weeks before necessitating to shave off your hair again. Another advantage of waxing is that it helps eliminate a layer of dead cells that might start accumulating on your skin over time. Because of this, your skin starts looking a lot fairer than it did before.

One issue with waxing is that it’s very painful. Also, your hair needs to have grown to around a quarter-inch before you can wax it again. But to help you cope with the pain, you can consider waxing flavors that are less painful and delay hair growth, including green tea, chocolate, strawberry, and many others.

Laser Method

One of the most popular permanent hair removal methods is the laser method. The laser method is ideal for removing hair from the bikini line, upper lip, and armpits. And to completely remove the hair, you’ll need to go for between 4 to 6 sessions. However, these sessions could either be more or less and should be spaced between four to six weeks apart.

The laser method is only an effective hair removal method for light-skinned persons with darker hair. It only works with such individuals because the laser only notices the difference between the hair you want to remove and your pigment. The laser method isn’t as effective for persons with darker hair and darker skin or lighter hair and lighter skin.

Electrolysis

If you’re considering permanently removing unwanted hair, electrolysis is the ideal hair removal method. This quick hair removal entails inserting small electrical pulses directly underneath your skin targeted at the hair follicles. This method essentially burns the hair root, thereby completing preventing hair growth.

Because electrolysis involves treating every hair follicle one at a time, it will take you a couple of treatments before the follicles can be destroyed. The entire electrolysis procedure can last between 12 to 18 months, while a single session can take around 45 minutes.

The downside of this hair removal method is that it should always be done by a professional, hence making it very expensive. And like other methods of removing hair, you should expect to feel a considerable level of pain. You should also expect to experience a couple of side effects, including;

Hyperpigmentation

Keloid formation

Hypopigmentation

Infection

Despite being a permanent hair removal method, it sometimes isn’t 100% effective for removing all the hair.

Shaving

This temporary hair removal method involves cutting the hair off from the skin’s surface. There are different ways you can shave, including using an electric shaver or a razor together with shaving cream. But regardless of which of these two methods you choose, shaving has several benefits, including;

It’s easy and quick, so you don’t need to set aside a lot of time to do it.

You don’t have to spend a substantial amount of money when shaving.

It’s an effective hair removal method for different areas of your body, including your face, head, underarms, and legs.

You don’t feel any pain unless you nick or cut yourself. And to avoid this from happening, it’s advisable to use sharp blades and suitable shaving oil or cream.

However, shaving is only a temporary way of removing hair from your body. Therefore, you’ll need to repeat this procedure after one to three days to ensure hair isn’t noticeable to the naked eye. You should also only shave along the direction your hair is growing, especially if your skin is extremely sensitive to prevent skin irritations.

Takeaway

There are various hair removal methods you should consider that ensure your skin looks smooth and soft. And if you were conflicted on which method of removing hair to go for, this detailed guide has highlighted the best options to consider.

With any of these methods mentioned above, you can be sure to have smooth and glowing skin.