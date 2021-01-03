The Potential Health Benefits of Cannabis

The cannabis plant is renowned as the source of the recreational drug, marijuana, but it has become apparent in recent years that it has far more to offer besides providing users with a ‘high’. In addition to the psychoactive chemical THC, cannabis contains many other compounds including cannabidiol or CBD which can have a positive impact on several health complaints and chronic conditions.

While cannabis is currently only approved for use in the treatment of epilepsy, scientific research into the potential medical benefits associated with cannabis use is still ongoing. Here are 7 of the potential health benefits reported by users.

Always consult with your doctor to determine the best course of treatment for your health condition.

Chronic pain and inflammation

Cannabis contains chemical compounds called cannabinoids, two of which are THC and CBD. These have been found to relieve chronic pain which could be helpful for millions of people with a wide range of conditions. For example, people with arthritis and multiple sclerosis (which causes severe muscle contractions) have reported that cannabis alleviates the pain.

THC and cannabidiol can improve the body’s immune response, reducing inflammation, and interacting with the cells of the digestive system which can help Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Cannabis has also been found to help people suffering from glaucoma as it reduces pressure on the eyeballs.

Visit https://www.bloomandoil.com/ for more information on cannabis use for pain relief.

Diabetes

Cannabis is believed to be connected to the regulation of insulin in the body. This can prevent diabetes, help stabilize blood sugars, boost circulation, and lower blood pressure. By regulating calorific intake and stabilizing metabolism, it can also help with weight management.

Cancer

Research has found that cannabis can help in the fight against certain cancers by hindering the growth of tumors. It can also be helpful in easing the pain and nausea often experienced by people undergoing chemotherapy.

Mental health

The CBD compound in cannabis is linked with relaxation and a calmer, more stable state of mind which can help with depression and anxiety. This can be beneficial for people with a range of mental health conditions, including sufferers of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

This is because cannabis can prevent the body from entering a fight or flight response. Cannabis has also been linked to helping people with autism who struggle with mood swings.

ADHD/ADD

One of the issues associated with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is that it prevents children and adults from being able to focus on tasks or process a lot of information at once.

Cannabis may be able to help people who are living with ADHD (or ADD) and is regarded as a safer option than drugs like Ritalin or Adderall.

Alzheimer’s disease

One of the causes of Alzheimer’s disease is inflammation of the brain. This leads to the deterioration of our cognitive function. Cannabis may be able to reduce inflammation in the body and fight against Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, but research is still ongoing.

Parkinson’s disease

Cannabis has been reported to help people with Parkinson’s disease by reducing pain and tremors, improving motor skills, and promoting sleep.