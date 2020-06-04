New to Online Dating? 5 Tips to Help You Get Started!

Are you in a hurry to find that special someone? Don’t worry – you can still find your companion, right from the comfort of your home through online dating.

Online dating was a completely new concept a few years ago, but today it has become a regular part of everyone’s life. There are plenty of dating sites available, with a lot of people registered to use them. If you are new to online dating, it can be quite overwhelming to decide which site to use and who to interact with. However, with some helpful tips, you can overcome the challenges of a new way of dating and get in touch with potential dating partners.

1. Make Sure It’s The Right Time

The first thing you need to understand about online dating is that it is not your rebound option. So don’t just jump into it as soon as you have gone through a breakup. You may not be ready to start dating. And if you aren’t ready to start dating, then it may not work out for you. So make sure you are ready for online dating before signing up.

Also, if you have tried traditional dating and haven’t had any luck, then signing up for an online dating website might be the right option for you.

2. Find the Right App or Website

Online dating may or may not work for everyone. The key is to choose the right online dating app or website. Yes, Tinder is one of them, but there are a lot of dating apps that are better than Tinder. Each of these comes with a different theme or purpose. You will have to check out your options and make sure the site meets your dating goals before you register.

Make sure you take the time to research your online dating website options before settling on the one you want to try. Look into reviews of different dating sites, ask friends if they’ve ever tried one and what their experience was like, or contact the dating site directly with any questions you might have.

3. Spend Time on Your Profile

It doesn’t matter which online dating site you join. Each one will have people you could potentially match with on a personal level. However, unless you have a profile that stands out, you might miss out on the opportunity to interact with someone who you are compatible with. Here are some ways to make your profile stand out:

Take time to work on your profile

Check out other profiles on the online dating site and get some ideas

Be honest while filling out details about yourself

Be specific about the kind of person you are looking for

Make sure you update your profile every once in a while

Treat your profile as your CV. Make sure you adopt a positive tone while talking about yourself.

Ensure there are no spelling mistakes or grammatical errors in your profile

Highlight your sense of humor

Your profile is the first thing people will notice on an online dating site, so make sure it is a representation of who you are.

4. Find the Perfect Profile Picture

Your profile picture matters a lot if you want someone to notice you on an online dating website or app. You don’t need to have a perfect headshot image as your profile picture for it to stand out. Think outside the box and make your photo unique to you and how you want others to perceive you.

If you want your profile picture to be perfect, make sure you:

Choose a smiling picture of yours as your profile pic.

Select an action shot to get more likes and messages

Make sure the picture you have chosen for your profile is the most recent one.

You should be the focal point of that picture.

Having more pictures on your profile will also help you get attention. Make it a point to include a couple of photos that highlight who you are and what activities you pursue in your free time.

5. Keep Your Contact Light

While it’s not difficult to find someone who might match your specifications on an online dating app, starting a conversation and holding their interest could be a tough task. You want to grab their attention, but you don’t want them to be overwhelmed by something you say.

Make sure to keep your conversation light and easy-going when you first start interacting. Here are a few things you can say to your first online date:

Introduce yourself while greeting them

Comment on their profile. You can give a compliment on how they look or what they have written in their profile.

Ask a question about their profession or hobby.

Be honest about what you are looking for

Ask them if they would be interested in going with you on a date. You can even suggest a convenient meeting date and time.

Know the Rules Before You Take The Plunge

Every online dating app or website will have its own set of dos and don’ts, which will indicate the kind of behavior you have to adopt. So take your time to find the right online dating site for you and start looking for someone to make a connection with.