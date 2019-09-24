Top 5 High-End Shoe Brands That Are Worth Your Money

Over a quarter of the shoes that Americans own are too uncomfortable to wear. These shoes were a terrible investment. Instead of owning 100 pairs of shoes, why not have a few statement pairs instead?

Everyone wants to make a lasting first impression, and a lot can be discovered based on one’s shoe choice. Discover the top expensive shoe brands here!

1. Gucci is a Classic

Gucci is a luxury Italian fashion brand that everyone has heard of. As a result, the company’s statement shoe is recognizable everywhere in the world.

Buy this classic loafer and wear it every day to work. After a few wears, it’s going to be one of the most comfortable shoes you’ve ever worn. Plus, the material used means the price tag is totally worth it. Better yet, even when you’re done with this shoe, it will be easy to sell it on for a good price.

2. Feel like Carrie Bradshaw in a Manolo Blahnik

It’s impossible to forget Carrie’s stunning shoe collection. But, arguably one of her most memorable outfits is during her second wedding ceremony.

She wore a simple white dress suit and a pair of blue Manolo Blahniks. She looked absolutely stunning. The blue satin court shoes aren’t exclusively for a wedding. They’re so stylish, you can wear them almost anywhere. Although the price tag is around $700, they’re definitely one of the most popular shoes by the much-loved brand.

3. Veja is Comfortable Yet Classy

For those not so interested in expensive designer heels, Veja is a sneaker brand with a promise.

The French footwear company produces footwear which is eco-friendly and ethically produced. Many of the shoes are also vegan. Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a pair of these sneakers and the brand has developed a cult following since then.

These shoes are certainly worth your investment. Not only are they comfortable to wear but they’re also great for the planet!

4. Look Like a Celeb in Balenciaga

The legendary brand Balenciaga has developed some stunning shoes since its launch in 1919 in Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain.

Founder Cristóbal Balenciaga was often called ‘The Master’ of haute couture. The brand’s shoes are still attention-grabbing and investment-worthy. You’ll see a multitude of celebrities wearing the sneakers but may find that strappy heels will provide a better long term investment.

5. Go Vegan Like Stella McCartney

The daughter of Paul McCartney has made a huge name for herself in the fashion world. This company is arguably the first vegetarian brand around and certainly one of the most important.

Stella designs shoes which are very out there but prove to be popular. For example, her flatform lace-ups resulted in a huge trend which quickly trickled down to high-street stores.

If you’re interested in the investment of these original shoes with a huge fashion following, you’ll need to spend up to $600.

Expensive Shoe Brands Provide Better Quality

Although shelling out up to $1,000 may feel rough, buying better quality can help ensure your clothes last a lifetime.

Nowadays, we have a huge problem with fast fashion and overflowing landfill. By choosing products from expensive shoe brands, you can ensure they’ll stay on your feet and in your wardrobe for longer.

Have you found this article interesting? Check out the rest of the website for more!