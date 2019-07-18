Most people who cycle regularly will get some kind of injury at one point or another. Cycling injuries can range from minor muscular pain all the way to serious ligament damage requiring medical treatment. Suffering a cycling injury can leave you unable to ride for weeks or even months, and may also leave you unable to work or carry out your normal daily functions. This can prove extremely frustrating, and most people are keen to get back to their usual activities as soon as possible. With this in mind, here are some top tips to speed up recovery from cycling injuries.

Give yourself time to rest

One of the most important ways to speed up recovery from an injury is to get plenty of rest. While it may be frustrating to follow a less active lifestyle than you’re used to, it is important to allow your body adequate time to heal. For that reason, take it easy and try to keep physical activity to a minimum. There are plenty of fun things you can do to keep yourself entertained while resting from an injury. Try reading a book, doing a puzzle, or writing a journal. Many people also find playing online games a relaxing activity that is more interesting than passive TV watching. You can find a great selection of fun and engaging games online, so you are sure to find something you’ll enjoy. You can also play betting games on websites like Unibetand be in with the chance to win huge jackpots online.

Check your bike set-up

Many common cycling injuries can actually be caused by your bike set-u, and various components of a bike can cause injury. It is therefore important to check your bike set-up carefully and look for any issues. Otherwise you risk causing the same injury the next time you ride it. Remember that a bike should be fitted and customized specifically to you to ensure that your body is in the right position. Bad posture can also be a common cause of cycling injuries. Having your bike set-up assessed by a physiotherapist is a great way to check for any fitting issues with your bike and improve your posture. According to Peak Performance Physiotherapy– “Proper bike fitting decreases the chance of injury and allows you to enjoy cycling while performing your best.”

Eat for recovery

There are many different foods that can help speed up recovery from an injury. Your body burns around 10 percent more calories when you’re injured, so it’s important to give your body what it needs to recovery. Healthlinesuggests increasing your protein intake with foods like eggs, chicken breasts, oats, and lentils. You should also make sure that you are including a sufficient amount of vitamins and minerals in your diet. For example, Vitamin C is known to speed up the healing process as it promotes the generation of new cells and connective tissues. You can find high concentrations of vitamin C in fruits like strawberries and blueberries. You should also eat foods rich in vitamin E like almonds; these have been shown to help prevent scar tissue formation.

Follow these useful tips, and you should be feeling your best and back on your bike in no time!