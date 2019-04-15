How Eco Friendly Does Your Garden Grow in 2019?

Is your garden green? This is the question we should be asking? Not the colour green, although I hope it is, but environmentally friendly ‘green’? The reason for this is that surprisingly, many people miss a trick or two when it comes to making their garden a more environmentally friendly place. Lucky, you can find out all about how to do this in the post below.



Compost



First off, one of the best ways of being environmentally friendly is to use kitchen and garden waste to make your own compost. In fact, this is great for your garden for two reasons. The first is that is means you don’t have to use store-borough compost, something that can contain chemicals and feeds that have a nasty habit of leaching out into the garden and polluting the environment around them.



Secondly, it’s a fantastic way of using up kitchen and garden scraps without actually throwing them away. Of course, if you are going to do this as safely as possible, you will need to learn what can and what cannot go into your composting bin. For example, eggshells are fine, but any raw meat scraps are a bad idea because these can spread nasty diseases that would be harmful to your family and pets if used in the garden.



Additionally, learning how to tend to your outdoor compost pile is essential, including introducing worms that will process the soil for you, as well as when to turn it over and when to leave it be.



Greywater



Gardens need watering, but using a load of H20 is often seen as being environmentally unfriendly friendly. After all, we are meant to preserve this is a precious resource and all the energy it takes to process it and get it to our homes.



With that in mind, it’s pretty crucial that we learn to use greywater in the garden instead if a fresh supply out of the tap. This is because grey water has already been used for one job such as washing our clothes or our bodies and then is collected back up. It can then be used again to water the garden and so help to preserve water while keeping your outside areas and crops as much as possible.



Scratch the grass



Also leading on from the preservation of water issue, some families go even further and reduce the amount of water needed in the garden by changing the garden itself.



This can work particularly well if you replace lawn with fake turf, as you won’t have to water a considerable area for you outside space to look its best, and to keep it functional for your family. Happily, there are some fantastic fake grasses now available that look and even feel just like the real thing, meaning you can be much more environmentally friendly and still ensure your garden looks great.



Bug habitats



When it comes to making your garden a more environmentally friendly place, building a bug habitat is a fantastic move. After all, bugs are essential to the life cycle of not only our gardens but nature as a whole, so by encouraging them, you can make a big difference to how ‘green’ your garden is.



Luckily creating a bug hotel is a pretty easy thing to do. All you need is an old terracotta plant pot and some individual items that will generate different cells inside like bamboo poles. Then you add the items to the pot along with some soil and moss, and hey presto you have a fantastic location for ladybugs, beetles, and all sorts of other insects to hang out.



Of course, you can add some extra garden habitat space as well by planting flowers that bees in particular like. One super simple way of doing this is to go for wildflower seed in your beds. In fact, by doing this, you won’t only be helping you local bee population survive, something essential to the environment and the survival of the human species, but will also create a beautiful and relaxed space for your family to enjoy as well.



Grow your own



Next, if you are looking to create a more environmentally friendly space in your garden then why not considering growing your own food including herbs, fruit, and vegetables? The reason being that by doing so you can use your outdoor space to feed your family which helps to cut down the amount of energy and fuel needed in growing and transporting food commercially.



Of course, it is wise to remember that growing food, especially at home is something of an art form and you will need to do your research for each different crop as well as tend to it correctly.



For example, if you hope to grow more simple item such as cut and grow lettuces and herbs, you can usually get away with planting them in pots and then harvesting the year round. However, soft fruits such as raspberries and strawberries will need to be placed in certain areas of the garden where they get enough sunlight to thrive. You will also need to plant them at the right time of year and make sure that you can keep bug like slugs from eating them.



Happily, there are some eco-friendly ways of doing this too so you won’t need to resort to store-bought pesticides which are often full of dangerous and harmful chemical. This is because, slug and snails, the most likely culprits when it comes to munching away of you free tree plants, can be easily deterred by copper. Something that means you can reuse an old piece of pipe or even pennies around your precious fruit crops, without risking contaminating the rest of your garden, or the ecosystem around it.



Summary



In summary, you can make your garden greener or more eco-friendly by ensuring that you use waste scraps from your kitchen as compost, using less water straight from the tap, providing habitat for bugs and insects, and even by growing your own food. All things which as the information above proves are entirely doable, and could even improve the way you garden look as well as how eco-friendly it is.