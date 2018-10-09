The Ultimate Autumn 2018 Hairstyle Guide

It is completely normal to want a change of pace when it comes to style as the seasons change. Autumn is the time for dark, warm colours and busting out the cute sweaters. Autumn is also the perfect time for a new haircut or style!

Summer and spring styles favour lighter, shorter, and bouncier, where autumn and winter tend to be all about long, dark, and flowing looks. This is not always true, of course – your hair is your hair, and any style you choose will be magnificent. As long as the seasons continue to change, so will hairstyle trends – you can keep up and find inspiration on beauty blogs like The Right Hairstyles Magazine.

So without further ado, here are some of the top hairstyle trends of autumn 2018!

Light Hair with Dark Roots

If you are already rocking the bleached blonde look, consider holding off on those root touch-ups. According to many experts, light hair with dark roots is a big look for this fall, with stars like Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian choosing to rock this style. If you were considering a drastic change from your dark colour, this could be a great option for you, as it will be lower maintenance without root touch-ups.

Dark, Warm Tones

If you already have dark hair, or you are considering joining the dark side, then look at warmer, richer shades. Chocolate brown and caramel are two highly popular choices for autumn, and they are a great way to spruce up your colour after the strain that the summer sun can cause your hair. Rich, dark colours are always popular during the autumn, but where cooler shades were in last year, this year it is all about the warm tones.

1990s Accessories

According to Vogue Paris, if you are looking for a slightly less permanent way of fitting the trends, consider investing in some classic 90’s hair accessories. Things like barrettes, banana grips, and scrunchies have been popping up on red carpets and runways recently as the fall styles make their debut. These cute, fun accessories are a perfect way to fit in the fall trends without taking a toner to your hair.

Choppy Bangs

Blunt bangs might be a hassle for some, but choppy bangs are another cute, slightly lower maintenance style that is making a huge comeback in autumn 2018.

From bobs to long waves, choppy bangs look great with any hair length, and they take only a little extra styling in the morning. No need to worry about perfect symmetry – these are all about the quirky edge!

Classic Lob

Truly, the faithful lob never goes out of style. Arguably one of the most flattering haircuts, it can be cute with or without layers. This autumn, a blunt, no layers lob is all the rage. The style is relatively low maintenance and looks absolutely fantastic in any colour and on anyone! If you have long hair and do not want to make too dramatic a change, this is a perfect option.

Messy Bun

This is a style that frequently makes a comeback. This time, Meghan Markle is one of the many beautiful women out there bringing back this classic style. Messy buns are fun, simple, and look great on anyone. You can decide exactly how “messy” your messy bun should be, and it can last for hours. This is a super versatile style for your autumn fix.

“Woke Up Like This” Waves

Bedhead waves, or more “natural” styles, are seen all over the red carpet these days. Of course, we all know we did not actually “wake up like this” – but these styles require less product and a little less argument from your hair. From fun, voluminous waves to artfully tousled curls, “bedhead” is a perfect fall style.

Conclusion

There are so many trendy hairstyles out there, and new ones arise every day. However, this autumn, you can count on these trusty favourites to be a trending topic.