Plumbing Tips for Women: Handling Issues Like a Pro

Whether you live on your own, are the head of your family, or simply want to take control of things on the home front, knowing what to do in instances where your plumbing might not work properly is vital. From troubleshooting the hot water system to knowing when to call plumbers, we’ll walk you through a few important tips that every woman should know.

Spend on an Auger

One of the most common reasons for homeowners to call plumbers is a clogged toilet. If you’ve battled with the plunger to no avail, you might be willing to throw in the towel. However, before you do, consider buying an auger. They’re inexpensive, available at most hardware stores, and are easy to use. An auger can let you obliterate stubborn clogs and save money. However, if that doesn’t work, you will need to call in the big guns.

Avoid Liquid Drain Cleaner

There are many drain cleaning products marketed as being able to eliminate hair and gunk from clogging up sinks. In most instances, they do work. However, you should do your best to avoid them, as they actually damage your pipes and make your system more susceptible to damage. Use an auger or call in the plumbers. A single use of liquid drain cleaner will not destroy your home’s plumbing, but repeated use over time will definitely shorten your plumbing system’s use life.

Know Where the Shutoff Valves Are

Every water-using fixture in your home, from the toilet to the washing machine, has a connection to your water lines. That connection can be turned on or off. Make sure that you know where the shutoff valves are located for all of your appliances, whether we’re talking about the kitchen sink, the toilet in the master bathroom, or something else completely. Knowing where these valves are located will help ensure that you are able to turn off the water in case of an emergency. For instance, if your toilet will not stop running, simply turning off the water will stop the flow, giving you time to call plumbers.

Reduced Water Pressure at the Taps

When you turn on the water at your kitchen or bathroom sink and notice that the flow rate is not what it once was, your first thought might be to call in area plumbers. Actually, you might be able to fix this on your own. First, check to see if the flow is the same with both hot and cold water. If it is, then the problem is usually going to the be aerator – a screen behind the faucet end that disrupts water flow. Unscrew the end of the faucet and the screen should come out. If it is gunked up, clean it out and then reinstall it. Your faucet should work normally once more.

If you’re dealing with plumbing problems, we invite you to get in touch with us at Hilton Plumbing. One of our licensed plumbers will be happy to remedy the situation.