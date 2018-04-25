Men’s Most Underrated Fashion Pieces

For so many men, fashion can be an expensive chore—but it doesn’t have to be! When men struggle with their style it’s because they haven’t found their right look yet or they don’t know where to start. There are so many ways to look stylish and develop your own unique aesthetic if you just have the right accessories. Don’t let the fashion blues get you down! Get inspired and find passion and excitement in the clothes you wear. If you need a little push in the right direction, here are some the most underrated men’s fashion pieces that will turn your fashion faux pas into fashion c’est suave.

Belts

Belts really don’t get enough love in the fashion world. Far too often belts go unnoticed and underappreciated, however, with the right suit and the right audience, the garment used to hold up your pants can turn heads. Ironically, it doesn’t mean you should go out and buy a big fancy belt buckle to grab lots of attention. A good belt is sleek, sexy, and most importantly, simple. A flat black leather belt with a silver buckle will easily pair with any suit or business casual wear.

Watches

Watches have been a men’s fashion accessory since the 1500s; although functionality and styles have changed, these timeless accessories aren’t going away anytime soon. If Grandpa didn’t leave behind his antique wristwatch, it might be time to invest in a watch for going out to dinner and impressing board members. Black watches for men are always a great place to start since black easily pairs with most outfits. Don’t feel like you need to drop a few thousand dollars on a wristwatch to impress; there are plenty of watches out there that will make you look like the boss you are for under $300.

Cufflinks

Cufflinks might be the smallest of men’s fashion accessories but they certainly aren’t the least important. When pulling a suite together, cufflinks can elevate the overall appeal and style of a suit with ease.Cufflinks might seem like an accessory of the past but fashion loves to bring the classics back. If you don’t have any cufflinks in your collection of family heirlooms, be sure to browse the web or your local jewelry store for a pair.

Rings

Even though rings can seem like a nuisance, the right one can make a powerful statement. The key to wearing rings (or any jewelry for that matter) is to not go overboard. Men’s fashion accessories are meant to be subtle and refined; your rings should be the same. The more classic the look, the better. Refurbished vintage jewelry is a great way to get the stylish rings you need without breaking the bank.

Glasses

Thinking about getting Lasik surgery or switching to contacts? You might want to reconsider. Glasses are coming back in a big way, especially for men. Aside from their functional purpose of correcting your vision, glasses can accentuate your facial features and complete an outfit. Companies like FelixGray are creating exceptional lenses that combine old and modern styles. If you stare at a computer screen all day, you can even get lenses that reflect blue light so you don’t damage your eyes.

Socks

When you’re wearing a suit it’s easy for your socks to go unnoticed, but that doesn’t mean you can ignore this piece of clothing altogether. Even while wearing long pants, socks can still make a statement. If you’re still rockin’ those dated white tube socks, it’s time to update and upgrade. For business wear, pick up some classic gold tipped black socks and some navy blue dress socks as well. Headed out for the weekend in casual wear? Rip and Dip provides fun and creative socks to pair with those new shorts you picked up over the weekend.

Wallet

Your date will notice what kind of wallet you’re toting around every time you use it to pay for something. Hopefully, you grew out of your Velcro wallet phase after the 8th grade but if not, it’s time to upgrade to something a bit more sophisticated. A little-known secret is that Ross is one of the best places to buy a wallet. When department stores like JC Penny don’t sell all of their products, they end up at Ross. You can find a stylish leather wallet at Nordstrom-quality, for Ross prices.

Use these underrated fashion pieces to step your fashion game up and stand out in the crowd.