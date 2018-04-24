Easy Ways to Clean Your Jewelry

Cleaning your trinkets once in a while can be done both conveniently and efficiently, and you don’t have to spend too much money on everything. In fact, the methods that we will showcase below might call for zero expenses, as most of these solutions you might have already in your pantry.

Getting your rings, bracelets, and necklaces all shiny again can cost you a fortune if you want to take them to the jewelers. There are also methods like using a digital cleaner, which is a device commonly utilized by dentists for cleaning their surgical equipment. Seniors also use this gadget for cleaning their dentures.

Without further ado, let’s move on to some methods you can use to clean your jewelry with as little effort as possible.

Precious stones

Rings and bracelets that have gemstones are a bit more difficult to clean compared to others, and that’s because you can’t use good old toothpaste or baking soda and a toothbrush to scrub them. You will have to opt for gentler means of getting rid of the dirt or dust that might be left in their nooks.

You can use a mix of one fourth a cup of ammonia and one cup of hot water and leave your jewelry pieces to soak in this solution for about thirty minutes. Then, all you have to do is transfer them into a bowl where you’ve mixed a little warm water and dishwashing soap. Swirl the pieces around the bowl. If you really have to scrub the gemstones, we recommend using a gentle cloth or a very used up toothbrush.

Be sure to close your kitchen sink drain before anything, because the last thing you might want to do is to drop your rings into the garbage disposal unit.

For semi-precious stones, we do not recommend the use of ammonia as it can affect the pieces. These include amethysts, rubies, emeralds, and anything else that’s not a diamond. The thing with these stones is that they are partially porous, so you don’t want to damage them.

Silver and gold

For silver, you can mix one part water with three parts of baking soda and create a paste. Get the silver a little moist and then apply the paste on to the pieces using a lint-free cloth. Scrub gently and then rinse clean.

Fortunately, gold is far more resilient compared to other types of materials, and so you can finally use toothpaste and a soft toothbrush to scrub it clean. Create a foamy paste from an inch of toothpaste and a little bit of water.

Real pearls

Of all of the types of jewelry you might own, those donning pearls are by far the most sensitive ones. That’s why you can’t use a lot of things for cleaning these.

Add some lukewarm water to a bowl and use just a drop of the mildest detergent you have in your home. To clean pearls, you’ll have to use a makeup brush, which should give you a pointer as to just how fragile they can be. After you’ve left them to dry, buff them with a chamois.