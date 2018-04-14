Taking care of your mental health and practicing wellness are one in the same. Everyone needs to do it, whether you have complications or challenges maintaining your mental health or not. Our lives are too full of stress to do otherwise, and many wellness lifestyle habits can do good for you, your community, and the planet. One of the most fun ways to improve your mental health is to treat yourself, but you need to do this strategically. Shopping for something you cannot afford in a bid to treat yourself after a long day’s work isn’t beneficial, it’s a problem. That is why you need to follow this easy guide on how to treat yourself to benefit your mental health:

Stay Within Your Budget

One of the biggest things that you must remember when you are treating yourself is to stay within a budget. Being in debt is incredibly stressful, and buying things to make you feel better about it will only make the situation worse. That is why it is okay if you take a month or two off from doing anything that costs money so that you can first save up a decent emergency fund. Once you have that you can then start to budget in wellness care into your monthly spending habits.

Prioritize Experiences Over Material Objects

When it does come to what types of things you should treat yourself on you should always prioritize experiences over objects. Of course, you can get that cute dress you’ve been eyeing for awhile if that is what you want, but it won’t give you the same benefits as taking a class or going with friends to an Escape Room OKC. New experiences are what makes life so exciting, and can do so much for your brain and your wellbeing.

Challenge Your Brain

Not all experiences will require you to even leave the house. Buying a new book that challenges your point of view, or even opting for a puzzling video game can all do the trick as well. You can also challenge your brain by learning new skills or trying out new recipes at home. The more occupied your brain is on this new challenge, the more benefits you will see and less you’ll worry about work.

Get Your Heart Pumping

Exercise is a must when it comes to improving your mental health, and it can be so much fun to do. Rent out a bike for the day, learn how to dance, or even take a self-defense class. The more you can get your heart pumping, the better you will feel both physically and mentally. Getting exercise and making it fun is the best way to stay healthy and be happy while also reducing the risk of common diseases and health concerns.

Above all else, of course, spend time with your friends. Have them join you whether you are learning something new or having fun at a new dance class. Have fun, challenge your brain and your body, and see your mental health and overall well-being improve.

If you feel as though your situation is more serious and you need support or assistance with a personal crisis or thinking about suicide, please contact Lifeline on 131114.