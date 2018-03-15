Turning Back the Clock: How To Fight Signs Of Aging

Aging is a fact of life. As much as we may want to, we cannot stop our bodies from wearing down as we grow older. Unfortunately, our faces are typically our greatest (or worst?) display of our age. Our skin shows our age more than any other part of our body, and it can start doing so quite early in life if we do not take proper skin care precautions.

To help hold on to our fresh, youthful looking skin as long as possible, it’s important to be proactive in working against the factors that damage it. We’ve put together this collection of tips and tricks, not only on how to fight signs of aging, but also how to work at preventing them all together.

Signs of Aging

Skin shows age in a variety of ways, depending on your skin type, your skin care routine, and your skin’s exposure to different elements, such as the sun.

Some common indicators that your skin is aging are dark spots, sagging skin, a dulling skin tone, lines and wrinkles, dryer than usual skin, thinning skin, and easily bruising skin.

These each have different causes, including sun damage, smoking, and the simple loss of elasticity and renewal that comes as we age.

Preventative Steps

Certain preventative measures are quite commonly known, such as protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays, avoiding smoking cigarettes, and having a good skin cleansing routine, however, there are more ways to prevent aging skin than you may realize.

Along with smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and sugar or carb heavy diets can also contribute to damaged looking skin. Cut out smoking, drink less alcohol, and try to maintain (most of the time) a fresh, healthy diet.

In addition to adopting healthier lifestyle habits, it is important to understand how to properly cleanse your skin. Ensure that you are always cleansing gently, that you wash your face in the morning and the evening (or after sweating), and that you avoid cleansing products that sting or burn your face.

Corrective Treatments

Chemical Peels

Chemical peels are a great way to reveal healthier, fresher looking skin. They work by removing the outer, damaged layers of your skin, to expose the newer, healthier skin underneath.

This may sound intimidating, but chemical peels, like the Alumier peels available at Tropicalaser, are safe for all skin types, and most risk can be reduced by informing your skin care professional about allergies or sensitivities and by following the proper after-peel care routine.

Different chemical peels are available for all skin types, and to treat a variety of skin conditions, such as wrinkles, pigmentation issues, discolouration, acne, sunspots, dullness, etc.

Other Treatment Options

Some alternative options for correcting the damage done to your skin over the years could include procedures such as Dermabrasion or microdermabrasion (a type of exfoliation) or even cosmetic surgeries, like the use of Botox, fillers, or even lasers.

Be Proactive

While treatments such as chemical peels are a great way to counteract life’s effects on our skin, they work best when in conjunction with an already healthy skin care routine. The best way to ensure young, healthy looking skin is by taking care of it properly in the first place, and using treatments such as peels to aid in your routine, rather than to correct your mistakes.

Protect your skin, look young longer.