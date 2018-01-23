Psychological And Physical Means Of Mental Clarity, As Well As Stability

Knowing You Look Good Helps You Feel Good

It turns out there can be a very real link between the way a person looks and a way they feel. Have you ever heard of “fake it till you make it”? Or how about a better application of similar principles: “Truth To Power”. These are all reflections of the same thing: results which derive from the application of the mind’s power.

Have you ever heard of “the placebo effect”? Basically, test subjects are given a sugar pill, and real subjects are given an actual supplement. The test subjects don’t know that the pill they’ve been given can do nothing for them. But they believe it can. And, somehow, placebos like this actually work. Why? Because the mind is powerful.

Even if you’re just trying to make others feel well, it turns out your mind can affect a change in your body. A giving heart translates to physical wellbeing—or at least it can. Now that said, there is certainly no substitute for diet and exercise when it comes maintaining your health, but sometimes these things can be difficult.

And sometimes you’re in perfect shape, but you’ve still got a self-esteem issue holding your mind back from truly unleashing its full potential.

Tricking Your Brain

If you’re doing your best to live right, to think right, to exercise, and to diet, but for some reason you just can’t get to that state of baseline joy you’ve been seeking all your life, what you may want to do is take a step back and think of ways you can outsmart yourself.

In an odd kind of way, the psychological benefits of skilled cosmetic surgery can help you get around mental hang-ups pertaining to issues like self-esteem. If you’ve felt bad about who you are, and how people see you, for a long enough period of time, even when someone gives you a legitimate compliment you’ll think they don’t mean it. But if you’ve had some form of cosmetic work, when that little niggling doubt jumps from the back of your mind to the front of your mind, another memory that will accompany it is the recent work you’ve had done. This will allow you to be happy despite yourself! With this in mind, sometimes surgeries like those of the breast augmentation variety are to be recommended.

If you’re interested in a breast lift in Henderson, but are unfamiliar with the process, LVCosmeticSurgery.com describes it this way: “A…mastopexy…rejuvenate[s]…breasts by lifting them to a more youthful placement and projection. Flat breasts, or sagging breasts, or breasts that have lost volume and shape can all benefit from a breast lift…”

Very Tangible Benefits

When you’ve undergone such surgery, suddenly you become more shapely in silhouette and figure, prompting people to treat you with a subconscious differentiation that is positive. The power of their minds and your mind will combine to enhance you, provided you’re able to manifest the proper attitude. In terms of psychological health, this can be one of the best ways to help get your “head in the game”, as it were, in terms of mental wellbeing. After a long enough period of time, you may find yourself becoming more beautiful in an organic way which isn’t directly related to your augmentation surgery but does have a root in it.

Additionally, such surgeries can be good for your health. If you’ve got a situation where weight is pulling you forward, that can be hard on your back. A few cosmetic surgeries can help you stand straighter with less back pain. Ultimately, that which is best for you may not be best for someone else; so do your homework and see if such solutions are what you need.