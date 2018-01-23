Effects of Bad Plumbing in Your Home

Because of the large number of plumbers in the market, you do not have any excuse for leaky pipes and bad plumbing. When a pipe bursts, it might result in indoor flooding which means that you will spend more money on cleaners and repairs. If you notice that the plumbing in your home no longer works, you should call a licensed plumber immediately to avoid water damage.

Many people do not realise the effects of bad plumbing and the health hazards it poses. The most common dangers of bad plumbing include:

Mould

This is probably the number one issue that is caused by leaky pipes underneath the sink and inside the walls. Depending on the amount of moisture in your home, mold can grow within a period of 24-48 hours. Over time, the leaking pipes inside your walls will cause mold growth because water will remain stagnant and create a place for it to thrive.

Humidity buildup also causes mold problems. To avoid this, you should keep the humidity levels in your house below fifty percent. If you notice condensation on the inside of your windows, you should know that the humidity levels inside your home are high. Because water heaters and plumbing go hand in hand, making sure that they have no leaks reduces the likelihood of mold by up to 30 percent.

Poor Water Quality

If your plumbing system is malfunctioning, you will notice poor water quality. In our homes, there are separate pipes for fresh water and sewage. If one leaks, especially the sewerage pipe, many health hazards are waiting to happen. When you notice foul smelling water coming from your faucet, you should check for leaks in your sewerage line.

Sewerage water is dirty, so you need to ensure that you maintain your sewage drainage system. Even if you filter your water, you will not be able to remove harmful viruses such as E-Coli, which put your whole family at risk. According to www.plumbingfix.com, you need to ask a professional to repair your septic tank often.

If the contamination case is severe, plumbers might have to disable the entire plumbing system and replace the pipes. This job could take several days to complete and cost a lot. Other than sewage, leaking pipes also cause pipe corrosion, which will end up contaminating your water.

Toxic Piping

Older homes usually have pipes made from dangerous materials that leak toxic chemicals into the water. You might not even notice any discoloration or bad taste in your drinking water but zinc, cadmium, and lead can lead to serious health issues such as hair, skin, and kidney problems. Was your home built before 1986? You should ask a plumber to inspect your piping for these materials:

PEX

Lead

Galvanized steel

Polybutylene

CPVC

Even copper pipes pose a health risk for small kids. If hard water deposits and debris have affected your plumbing, the contamination that results will affect you for a long time. A routine inspection will unearth common health concerns and allow you to remedy them.

Bacteria

Blocked drains are not only an inconvenience. They release an unclean odor because bacteria do not flow away but stay intact due to the blockage. Moreover, the pools of water that collect in your pipes usually attract insects and pests that will spread disease.

According to the Delsea Termite & Pest Control experts, you should call exterminators to eliminate these nuisances from your home. However, instead of letting it get to that point, you should try to unclog your drains with a plunger or contact a plumber.