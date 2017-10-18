Top 5 Backpacking Beauty Tips

Feeling fresh and clean in the outdoors can be difficult, especially if you plan to backpack for more than a couple of weeks, but it’s by no means impossible.

If you are planning to experience some of the fascinating places Europe has to offer this summer, make sure you carry an e111 card with you at all times in order to receive emergency medical treatment for free or at a reduced cost abroad in the event you need it.

Whilst you may have limited or no access at all to a bathroom, washing machine or toilet, taking care of yourself backpacking is possible with help of our top five backpacking beauty tips below.

Prevent your makeup melting

When it comes to packing your makeup bag if you decide to take one at all, prevent your makeup from melting by storing it in a cool, dry place at all times. If you are likely to experience some extreme weather, avoid taking expensive products at all costs.

The less you take, the less you’ll need to worry about. Double up your products uses and use eyeliner as an eyebrow pencil, bronzer as eye-shadow and lipstick as a blusher.

Organize your wardrobe

It doesn’t matter how many times you wear the same dress when travelling because you’ll likely to be wearing them in a different place depending on your trip itinerary.

Pack according to the weather. If you plan on travelling around a hot country, be sure to have all the essentials you may need, such as a pair of shorts and a couple of t-shirts. The rest you can buy there! If you are travelling to a place with a cooler climate, pack a lightweight down jacket and a hat that provides protection to your ears.

Taking fewer clothes with you means that you can buy new ones on the road and you’ll be contributing towards the local economy at the same time – it’s a win-win situation!

Protect your hair

When you go backpacking, your hair is likely to be exposed to humidity and you will unlikely be able to wash it as often as you’d like to.

To maintain healthy hair while travelling, invest in at least one good hair product. Shampoo is generally more important than conditioner or styling product. If your hair is prone to getting tangled, opt for a hair mask or treatment you can put in your hair once a week to replace the lost moisture in your hair.

Just like you need to use sun cream to protect your skin from the sun, you need to protect your hair from the sun so it doesn’t frazzle under the strong rays. One of the best ways to do this involves wearing a cap or headscarf during the day.

Test out solid perfumes

Solid perfumes are great for a number of reasons. Not only will they make you smell nice without the fuss of spraying a perfume and potentially causing your fellow passengers to cough, solid perfumes can also fit easily into your carry-on bag due to their compact design and can double up as moisturizers for use on your elbows and knees.

Packing the perfect in-flight bag

Packing the perfect carryon bag for every trip can be a challenge thanks to more and more airlines across the world charging astonishing fees to place a bag in the hold. Packing an approved sized bag, suitable to get you to your destination, containing everything you need is crucial.

When it comes to packing your clear plastic bag, some simple essentials to leave you looking and feeling great after a long-haul flight includes lip balm, eye drops, a nail file, hand-cream, deodorant, skin refresher spray, a mini moisturiser and solid perfume.

It is vital to take airport security restrictions into consideration before you get carried away buying full-sized products. You must make sure each individual container containing some form of liquid does not exceed the 100ml limit otherwise you will have to leave them behind at the airport, no matter how much they cost you!