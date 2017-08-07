7 Ways to Beautify Your Body

Bikini season might be drawing to a close, but you shouldn’t let yourself go just because winter is coming. In fact, there are many ways to replenish and rejuvenate your body no matter what the weather is like outside, so if you’re ready to look your absolute best, here are just seven ways to get it done!

Condition Your Hair

Shampooing is important, of course, but its primary goal is to cleanse. If you want to properly hydrate your hair, you’ll need to condition it. Deep conditioners are the best, but even store-bought conditioning rinses are better than nothing. The key is to lock in all of that moisture so that your hair can shine.

Maintain Your Eyebrows

Thick, hairy eyebrows are no one’s friend, especially if you’re trying to cultivate a well-groomed appearance for a date night or job interview. Get them professionally shaped at a salon to start with; then use your tweezers at home to maintain them. It might take a little effort, but it will be worth it in the long run.

Drink More Water

You don’t have to be crawling on the ground with withered skin to feel the effects of dehydration. You also don’t have to drink eight glasses of water every day to correct it. Just a few extra ounces can be enough to replenish your skin cells and make you shine, so sneaking in a single extra glass of water a day can really help your beauty regimen.

Whiten Your Teeth

Coffee drinkers, this one is for you. If your teeth have any discoloured marks or stains thanks to your daily lattes, you can make your smile much more attractive with a teeth whitening. You don’t even have to visit the dentist! While professional whitenings achieve the best results, you can still make a difference with store-bought whitening kits.

Remove Your Body Hair

It’s amazing how even small amounts of body hair can mess with your self-esteem. Instead of shaving it off and waiting on tenterhooks for it to come back, why not wax it so that your skin will be smoother for longer periods of time? You might even consider laser hair removal for particularly stubborn body hair.

Clean Out Your Ears

Most people don’t even think about their ears unless something is wrong with their hearing, but a build-up of ear wax can be surprisingly noticeable if someone looks at you from the side. Don’t use a q-tip to clean it out, however! Use a cupful of hydrogen peroxide. It will painlessly dissolve the wax without pressing it deeper inside your ear.

Exfoliate Your Skin

It’s a gross reality that dead skin cells can build up on the top layer of your skin and cause all sorts of problems. To be rid of them, you’ll need to exfoliate. Look for exfoliating creams and washes that can penetrate your skin and soften it, or invest in special exfoliation tools like pumice stones that will take the dead skin right off.

These are just a few ways to unlock your outer beauty so that it matches your inner beauty. At the end of the day, the most important thing is that you feel confident in yourself, so toss your hair and strut your stuff until you feel like a goddess!