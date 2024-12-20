The Natural Path to Glowing, Radiant Skin

Achieving and maintaining glowing and flawless skin can be difficult for some. If you don’t want to invest a ton of money into beauty products that may or may not work, here are a few natural methods and steps you can take to achieve the best skin you have ever had.

Cut Out Bad Habits

Firstly, if you smoke or drink, it is best to cut back, or cut these habits out. Alcohol has been shown to dehydrate the skin, and can also make existing skin conditions worse. Therefore, it is best to keep alcohol consumption to a minimum.

Smoking has also been shown to have adverse effects on the skin, such as making it lose elasticity and making you appear older. Either cut cigarettes out, or learn how to quit vaping as soon as possible, as your skin will most certainly be grateful.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is one of the best things to use regularly, thanks to the fact that it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Because of this, it is the ideal tool to use daily, especially if you are having a small breakout or have problems with your pores.

It is important to note that it won’t work with all skin types, especially if you have very oily skin or a coconut allergy. However, if it does work for you, apply a thin layer regularly.

Aloe Vera

Much like coconut oil, aloe vera is another natural wonder that is perfect for healthy skin. Some studies have shown that aloe vera can stimulate new skin cell growth, allowing for a radiant look.

It also has healing properties, and unlike some other serums and oils, aloe vera doesn’t doesn’t clog the pores, which means it is brilliant to use regularly. However, some may be allergic to it. Therefore it is best to use only a small amount at first to see how your skin reacts.

Moisturize

Moisturizing is one of the key steps when it comes to obtaining and maintaining glowing and healthy skin. They are able to lock in moisture and create a protective layer that will stop the skin from drying out and appear older.

The best time to apply moisturizer is after you have washed your face and while the skin is still wet or damp, as this will lock in additional moisture as opposed to simply applying it to dry skin.

Exfoliate

Exfoliating is another important step to maintaining your skin as it removes dead and old skin cells, and allows the healthy layers below the surface to come to the top. This is a particularly important step if you suffer from oily or problematic skin.

However, you should not exfoliate every day. Instead, aim for once or twice a week, or if you notice any blemishes popping up.

Wear Sunscreen Everyday

The sun is one of the main culprits when it comes to skin damage. Not only does it cause sunspots, but it dries your skin out, makes it lose its elasticity, and can accentuate wrinkles and lines.

Because of this, it is important to apply a moisturizer sunscreen every day if you are going to be outdoors. UV rays are still present on overcast days, which means you should use sunscreen whether it is sunny or not.

Drink More Water

Water should be the main liquid you drink every day if you want healthy skin. Your skin is made up of cells that need water to function correctly, and while the link between the two is still being studied, many experts believe it is still an essential element in maintaining glowing skin.

Therefore, aim to drink at least 8 ounces of water a day, and start with a big glass of water as soon as you wake up to fix the small amount of dehydration you and your skin experience as you sleep.

Adjust Your Diet

Your diet can have multiple effects on your skin, and this is why it is important to pay attention to what you are eating, especially if you are having any problems with your skin or repeated outbreaks.

Avoiding processed foods that are high in sugars and fats is a brilliant starting point. It is also a good idea to add more foods that are high in good fats and vitamins.

Avoid Hot Showers

While the steam caused by hot showers can open up your pores and rid your skin of impurities, the hot water can also have adverse effects. Standing in a shower with very hot water can strip away important oils on your skin, and dry it out.

Instead, opt for warm or lukewarm showers, and if this isn’t possible, shorten your hot showers and spend as little time as possible in the hot water. Moisturize immediately after getting out.

Change Your Pillowcases

Finally, your pillowcases could also be the reason you aren’t achieving the skin you want. Whether it be facial oils or sweat, your pillowcase will hold these impurities, and lying down on it every night can lead to breakouts.

Instead, wash your pillowcases regularly, or switch to silk pillowcases, as they reduce friction against the skin, are anti-bacterial, and can often improve problem skin when used for an extended period.