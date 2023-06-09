Chances are, you know a lucky bride with a diamond engagement ring. This tradition appears to be one that isn’t going anywhere soon. But why are diamond rings so popular?

The history of diamond rings supposedly dates back to 1477 when Archduke Maximillian gave Mary of Burgundy an engagement ring covered in diamonds.

Since then, the love affair with diamonds has continued and to this day they remain very popular, especially for engagement rings.

Variety of styles

Diamonds are an incredibly versatile gemstone when it comes to fashioning them into rings. Due to their clear appearance, diamonds can be set in any metal which allows the wearer to choose their preference, or which metal type looks best on their skin tone.

There are eight main ways to cut a diamond including cushion cut, pear-shaped and oval. The cut that comes out on top, however, is the round cut. It is estimated that 75% of all diamonds sold are round-cut diamonds. One stunning example of a round-cut diamond ring is that of Mila Kunis which was gifted by Ashton Kutcher and estimated to be worth £200,000.

Appearance

The classic sparkle of a diamond is synonymous with elegance and luxury. The quality and type of cut of a diamond govern the amount of sparkle it produces. The light enters the diamond and is reflected on the internal surfaces known as facets.

This light then leaves the diamond as either white light or different colours such as violet, red, blue or orange. This is known as a fire light. Round cuts are particularly great for showing off their brilliance. Brilliance is the amount of white light that a diamond displays, which creates that well-known sparkle.

Alternatives

Although diamonds are the classic gemstone choice for jewellery, there are many alternatives depending on your style.

If you are looking to add colour to your jewellery, a sapphire is a great way to do that. The brilliant blues will stand out against a cooler metal band such as silver or platinum. It is still durable enough for everyday wear like a diamond and does come in a brilliant white if you like the diamond look but want something different.

Moissanite is a great alternative to diamonds as it has an incredible sparkle. It ranks 2.65 – 2.69 on the refractive index, whereas diamonds are typically at 2.42. Moissanites reflect light in a fiery way, creating a stunningly colourful sparkle.

If you are wary of your bank balance, there are a few gemstones that are more affordable but look just as good. Don’t be afraid to pick out a unique engagement ring that breaks the mould. Gemstones like morganites, aquamarines, and amethysts make great ring details, but they do have their downsides. They are not as durable as diamonds or other stones, so they are not suited for wearing regularly.

Aquamarine and morganite can dull over time with exposure to chemicals like household cleaners and lotions. However, with some careful care, they can be maintained and look amazing.