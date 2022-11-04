What Is A Brazilian Butt Lift? Results, Costs, And Recovery

For some people, their buttock’s shape and proportions are vital for an attractive body. They believe that a fuller, rounder butt can help enhance their general look and allow a better fit of clothes.

Fortunately, if you aren’t happy or satisfied with how your body looks, you have the opportunity to enhance it. Through cosmetic surgery like a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), your dream body is possible.

What’s Brazilian Butt Lift?

Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is a cosmetic surgery whereby fats are removed from different parts of a patient’s body and transferred to their buttocks. In short, a BBL Surgery can be termed a surgery that uses excess fats from the patient’s body to develop fuller buttocks. While the procedure is termed a ‘lift,’ it differs from a typical butt lift which involves the removal of excess skin to lift the butt.

Common areas where liposuction might remove excess fat include the abdomen, lower back, hips, and thighs. Once the fats are successfully ‘harvested,’ they’re administered to the butt, resulting in bigger, rounder buttocks.

What Happens During BBL Surgery?

During the BBL surgery, the surgeon requires a thin tube called a cannula connected to a vacuum for liposuction. The procedure removes the excess fat cells from areas they accumulate easily but are challenging to eliminate. The surgeon will purify the extracted fat before loading it into a syringe, ready to administer it to the patient’s buttocks. Once the fat is successfully loaded into a syringe, the surgeon will inject it into the butt to alter and contour its size and shape.

But while this procedure seems promising, it’d also be good to note the possible risks involved. To start, botched procedures can happen due to poor surgical techniques. This can result in asymmetrical results and patients not feeling satisfied with the outcome. And in some cases, it can also cause health complications, like infections, seromas, and scarring, to name a few.

Considering how this surgery is performed, working with skilled and reputable cosmetic surgeons is always best. An experienced cosmetic surgeon can not just alter a patient’s entire body proportions with BBL surgery but can also minimize possible risks and ensure your health and safety.

What Are The Brazilian Butt Lift Results?

After a successful BBL surgery, the patient should have a firm, bigger, and rounder butt. Additionally, they should expect to have an enhanced body shape and proportions brought by the liposuction previously done to harvest excess fats.

In most cases, the results should be long-lasting. However, if the surgery isn’t successful, one might require more than one procedure to attain the desired look. Generally, six months after the surgery, you should be able to determine if the surgery is a success or not.

While the BBL surgery results might be what you aimed for, it’s vital to note that weight fluctuation can be your greatest nightmare. This is because if you add some weight, the buttocks area will enlarge further or shrink as you lose weight. As much as possible, for best outcomes, patients who undergo this procedure are recommended to maintain a stable weight and avoid gaining or losing significant weight.

How Much Does BBL Surgery Cost?

Elective surgical procedures are generally costly as insurance doesn’t cover them. It can range from USD$3,000 to USD$30,000. However, the cost might differ based on the location of the clinic, facility, and surgeon. Depending on the surgeon, the cost may or may not include post-operative care essentials and medications.

Nevertheless, despite the costs, BBL might be your best shot if you want more contoured buttocks and body shape. If successful, the fat cells administered into the but should survive for years. Also, once fat cells are removed from various body parts with liposuction, they’ll not return. However, as previously mentioned, the outcome of this procedure depends on the person’s weight loss or gain patterns.

Recovery After BBL

During the recovery period, you can expect bruising and swelling around the incision. But over time, they will subside and improve. Although, in some cases, you may need to take pain relievers if there’s pain or discomfort.

Among the biggest challenges during recovery is the inability to sit or lie on your back for over eight weeks. You must sleep on your stomach or side to avoid interfering with the healing or adding extra pressure on your buttocks. You’ll also need to wear a supportive garment to support the new weight during this period.

One to two weeks after the surgery, you can participate in light daily activities. And a month later, your surgeon may allow you to do light exercises such as fast walking.

Conclusion

The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is a cosmetic surgery that aims to change the shape and size of your buttocks. And if done correctly, the result can last for years, allowing you to enjoy an enhanced body shape. Nevertheless, it’s essential to understand that BBL carries potential risks and should only be done by a qualified, experienced surgeon.

For personalised health advice, please consult your doctor.