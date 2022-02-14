How to Choose the Correct Ring Size

Are you getting ready to pop the question? Or, are you looking for a ring for yourself online? Finding the perfect fitting ring can be a challenge.

To help you choose the right size, we’ve put together the following guide. Read on to learn how to find the perfect fit for any finger:

How to Measure Ring Size at Home:

1. String, floss, paper and ruler.

If you are looking for a gift for someone, a foolproof way to find their ring size is to ask them directly. These days, some proposals come with the promise to go ring shopping. But, if you want your beloved to get the thrill of a big reveal, you can ask for help from a trusted friend or family member.

Or, if you’re subtle, you can take measurements using a piece of string. All you’ll need is a piece of string, scissors and a ruler.

Follow these steps:

Take a piece of string and wrap it around the base of the finger.

Mark the meeting point with a pen.

Use your ruler to measure the length of one circle of string in mm.

Go to a Ring Size Conversion Table. You can find one from GS Diamonds jewellery experts, and select the closest number on the chart to determine the band size.

Pro tips:

The band should sit comfortably on your finger for it to slide over the knuckle. However, it should also be tight enough, or the ring will slip off. You should aim for the golden measurement between loose and tight. If your knuckle is larger than the base of your finger, take measurements at both places and choose a size in between.

Measure your finger in the evening when your fingers are slightly warm. The size of your fingers varies throughout the day and depends on several factors, such as time and weather. Fingers are smaller in the morning when it is cold outside. Also, the fingers of the dominant hand can be bigger.

Do not pull the string tight.

A Few Statistics to Guide You

The average women’s band size ranges between 3 and 9, with the most frequently purchased 6. The average men band size ranges between 6 and 13, with the most commonly purchased 9. These numbers will help give you an idea of what to expect.

2. Printable Ring Sizer

If you don’t have string or floss, you can download and print a measuring sheet. Measure the inner side of another band of your beloved with tape and a measuring sheet.

If your results are on the edge of two sizes, choose one size up. You can always get the ring resized later.

FAQs

What If I Got the Wrong Size?

Don’t stress out just yet. Many reputable jewellery shops offer complimentary resizing if you return your band within 30 days.

What Happens with My Band When It Is Being Resized?

The resizing process presupposes adding or eliminating some of the metal. The amount that’s removed depends on the difference between the current size and the desired one.

In the end, your band may be a bit thinner or thicker, but you aren’t likely to spot it with the naked eye. After the resizing, each ring is polished and cleaned, so it will look shiny and new.

Can Any Ring Be Resized?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. If your band is off by three or more sizes, it will require a complete remodel.

Also, there are specific styles that can’t be resized. These are usually eternity bands with diamonds or gems, infinity rings, rings in silver and tantalum.

Of course, you can always exchange your ring for another one. Should you pick a new band with more rocks, the price will be higher.

Safe Alternative: the Proposal Ring

A proposal ring’s sole purpose is to serve as a placeholder until your partner says the coveted “YES”.

If you have doubts about the engagement band, a proposal ring is a smart way to avoid making a mistake. You can both keep the surprise and pick the actual engagement ring together (a bonding activity most newly engaged couples enjoy).