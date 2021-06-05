5 Fun Evening Entertainment Ideas That You Can Do from the Comfort of Your Couch

If you’re looking for sure-fire ways to stay entertained at home, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re quarantining, enjoying a staycation or you’re conserving your budget, there are plenty of ways to have fun at home. For inspiration, take a look at these five evening entertainment ideas that you can do from the comfort of your couch:

1. Take Part in a Quiz Night

From major quiz shows hosted by celebrities to live, virtual tournaments, there are a variety of quizzes you can take part in without leaving the comfort of your living room. Get friends and family together, either virtually or face-to-face, and form teams to see who is victorious. If you’re feeling brave, you can even create your own virtual quiz. With the options to choose themes, subjects and difficulty levels, this is something that can be fun for the whole family.

2. Play Games Online

Online games are a great way to have fun and unwind at home, as they’re fully absorbing. What’s more – you can try single player games or multiplayer games with family, friends and strangers. From epic battles on games consoles to online poker, games and slots at Jackpotcitycasino.com/new-zealand, there is a wide range of genres to try. Remember – you don’t need a console to enjoy online games at home. With a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, you can access the best sites for online games and play in real-time.

3. Register for Virtual Events

If you want to try something new, why not register for upcoming live, virtual events? Comedy festivals, bands and artists and even theater companies are changing the way they reach their audience and hosting all sorts of virtual events this year. You’ll get all the benefits of seeing your favorite bands, artists, comedians and actors without having to leave the couch!

4. Tour a Museum

When you want to add a little culture into your evenings, you can explore the world’s most renowned museums without so much as setting foot out of the door. More than 2,500 museums and galleries have teamed up with Google to deliver outstanding virtual tours. From the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C. to the Louvre Museum in Paris and the British Museum in London, you’ll never run out of exhibitions to enjoy.

5. Have a Movie Night

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than an old-fashioned movie night. Whether you’re catching up on the latest releases or re-watching your favorite films, a movie night gives you the chance to relax and unwind at home. Grab some snacks, prepare the popcorn and get settled in for a night of comedy, drama or horror!

Planning Entertainment at Home

Staying home doesn’t have to mean ‘doing nothing’, so don’t let a quiet night in spoil your fun. Instead, plan your evening ahead of time to ensure it’s as enjoyable as possible. With an array of options to try, you’re sure to find new and inventive ways to have fun at home.