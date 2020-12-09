9 Reasons to Consider Creating an Invitation Online

Ah, special events. Who doesn’t like them?

There is always that joy in thinking how much fun you and your guests will have during any special event. Whether it’s a birthday party, a karaoke night, a wedding, or even just an afternoon of board games and drinking, there will always be a need for you to track your guests through a stream of invitations.

Sure, instant messaging is a powerful tool that’s widely used for communication today, but have you ever considered trying something that combines the traditional with the new age? If you haven’t yet, read on and discover the primary reasons why you should opt for online invitations instead.

Why Online Invites?

Since time immemorial, sending out invitations to guests for a banquet or any celebration has been a tradition and form of courtesy. When guests receive an invitation, responding to it is a way of giving respect to the host is necessary to communicate whether they would show up and honour the host’s wish or not. These used to be done through enveloped letters with wax seals—something that’s almost obsolete now.

As time went by, envelopes with lick-adhesive seals had been born, and today, the free and paperless email invitation has taken the celebration world by storm. Now that we live in the age of the internet, invitations have never been such a breeze.

A simple “hey r u coming?” through a private message is an invitation enough. However, if you’d like to wow your family and friends or make them feel so important that they won’t dare miss your party, you may always add some pizzazz to your message using different styles, formats, colours, and designs. If you want this, online invitations are always the way to go.

While you might be after the traditional approach of sending out paper invitations to the mailboxes of your friends and family, here are the 8 reasons why you should consider creating an online invitation for your upcoming special life events.

8 Reasons to Consider Creating An Invitation Online

It Saves You Money

Let’s face it: buying all the cards and envelopes from the shop would cost you a couple of bucks. You’ll even have to spend money for your gas (or commuting) to and fro your house. If you don’t have any art supplies at home like glue, glitters, ribbons, or what have you, you’ll have to buy those too.

Having an invitation made online is pretty cost-effective. Some sites even offer their online invitation services for free, if you aren’t paying them for their premium features. With that said, you can have the option to make or get invitations for free and put your money elsewhere like in the logistics or catering.

It Saves Time

How many invitations do you have to personally print out or hand-write? How many envelopes do you have to glue up? How many of these envelopes do you have to individually mail out? How much time do you have left before your event?

Leave all these worries behind because making an online invite is a quicker and easier option for you. After choosing a template, adding your preferred elements, including all the details, and typing the name of the person you’re inviting, you’re done!

The only kind of speed you will ever need to rely on is the internet speed. If you have a stable internet connection, then there should be no problem for you at all. This will also give you more time to prepare the event itself, like what décor you’ll be displaying or what food you’ll include on the menu.

It Helps Save the Planet

If you’re an eco-friendly person, you’ll know that envelopes and the invitation cards came from trees. The more that people keep buying these materials, the more that trees will be cut down.

By making an online invitation, not only are you saving yourself from all the hassle that comes with sending out invitations traditionally, but you’re also saving the environment. The only thing that comprises these invitations is data. If you’ll push through with online invites, you may never know but the trees will definitely be thanking you.

It Helps You Anticipate The Total Number of Guests

Some people don’t read traditional invitations at all. In the worst-case scenario, the snail mail invite gets lost completely. Following the tradition of invitations can be pretty disappointing when this happens to you.

Some online invitation services may include a feature where if any of your guests has opened an invitation, you will know that they saw it and read it. If you want to know who among your guests has already read your invitation, you may opt for this option as this will help you know who is coming or not.

People Respond Faster

After sending out a paper invitation, you’d normally have to wait for the person to get back to you either via call or via a response letter. Like item number 2, it takes a lot of time for this to happen. Other times, you won’t even get any response at all.

Thanks to the technological marvel today, that is social media, you no longer have to wait too long for someone to respond to your invitation. After they receive the online invite, they are usually given an opportunity to respond immediately.

You Have More Freedom Over Your Guest List

In a traditional setup, you will have to write down every single person on a list and plan out who would make it to the final list of guests. This is a tedious task that would take your time as well. Don’t even get started on seating diagrams.

With an online invitation, you’ll be able to easily finalize your guest list and send all the invites with just a few clicks. If there are people you don’t wish to invite over, taking them off the list is just as easy as not writing them down. As far as the seating goes, there are plenty of options for you to make the ideal seat groups online. In addition to this, the guests will also be able to see who else is going and it might even hype them up for the event.

You Can Let Your Creativity Flow

Many invitation cards are already pre-designed and sometimes you just couldn’t find that one layout that can scratch your itch. You also become too limited to your own handwriting. Maybe it just isn’t you.

With online invitations, there are various templates, styles, and designs out there waiting for you. If the layout of the digital card doesn’t quite have that personal touch, there are fonts you can add for customization. Colours, images, clip arts, backgrounds, static or animated—your options are almost limitless. You may even design your own from scratch if you wish to.

It is Stress-Free

With everything said above, writing on paper invitation cards can be quite stressful. You will have to account for every single guest, make sure every card is uniformly arranged, everything is in the correct envelope, etc. You’ll need to work on these too detailed tasks. The worst part about it is that, if you’ve made a mistake anywhere on someone’s invite, you will have to start over on another and throw the previous one into the trash.

Online invitations offer the option to modify anything easily. You may add, revise, and complete everything in just a short span of time. After finishing someone’s invitation, you can move to the next one in a matter of seconds. All of these are done without scattered paper, messy table, and wasted resources. Goodbye, stress!

A New Approach to an Old Idea

Invitations are a great way to let people know that you value your relationships with them. If you would like to share the joy of your wedding, the baptism of your child, your graduation, or your promotion with the important people in your life, you may reach out to your friends and family through an online invitation that’s easy to build and more convenient to send out.

Let them know you want to celebrate with them today! Create your own online invitation now.