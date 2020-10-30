WIN WIN IT

Win with Revlon Eksperience Sun Pro

October 29, 2020
lace
46 Comments

“Sunscreen for Hair” – Revlon Professional’s Sun Pro range

The Eksperience Sun Pro range offers a range of products that protect the hair against sun, chlorine and salt and that helps moisturize and nourish the hair after sun exposure.

An evolution of Revlon Professional’s Eksperience, the Sun Pro range uses the art of Thalassotherapy to form an effective blend of science and nature. Thalassotherapy is the use of seawater as a form of therapy and the Sun Pro products are infused with algaes and seawater from the marine springs in Noirmoutier Island in France.

Combined with ingredients such as Vitamin B, UVA/UVB filter and sodium the products both protects the hair against harmful UV lights and nourishing dry, fizzy and dull hair that has been damaged by sun, salt and chlorine. Find more information here.

The range includes… 

MARINE PROTECTIVE CREAM

A cream formula that nourishes and protects the hair. It contains UV filter and protects the hair against sun. To be applied before sun exposure and reapplied during (just like sun screen for the skin!).

INSTANT TWO-PHASE HYDRATING SERUM

A leave-in conditioning spray that helps to detangle hair, nourish and protect it against UV rays. To be applied before sun exposure (to protect against harmful UV rays) and after to nourish the hair.

MARINE SHOWER HAIR CLEANSER

A cleanser that delicately cleanses the hair after sun exposure.

We have 3 packs to giveaway, RRP $69.96 each. For your chance to win, tell us in the comments section below “Where will you be spending your summer days?”

Competition closes 25/11/20 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.

46 thoughts on “Win with Revlon Eksperience Sun Pro

  3. Basking in the warm sunshine,
    Refreshing cocktail in hand,
    Dipping my toes in crystal blue waters,
    Summer time will be grand!

    Reply

  7. Hopefully out on our boat if the weather is fine, we go up the river looking for the sea eagles that nest is a great sight seeing these birds swooping down to catch fish

    Reply

  8. I am hoping to spend my summer days with my family at the beach and teaching my children how to roller skate, it should hopefully be fun!

    Reply

  10. We have just revamped our pool area and can’t wait to share hot summer days and warm balmy nights with friends at our house …now that we can have friends over ‍♀️ ☀️

    Reply

  12. Being in lockdown I missed the beach. We may not get to holiday but a road trip will be the next best thing. The weather’s getting warmer so sunscreen is a must. I colour my hair so it makes sense to protect it the same way you protect your skin.

    Reply

  13. My youngest daughter will be visiting from Far North Queensland and as we dont know yet if her two other sisters will be able to get to us due to border closures, so this Summer the two of us will be spending a lot of time together and just enjoying the fact that we can be together.
    I will spend some quiet time catching up on my reading and as I dont have to work during school holidays I shall indulge myself with some quiet pamper time.

    Reply

  14. Ohhh what a product! We will camping by the ocean and the lake this year woth the motorbikes. Dirt sweat and salt judt the way we love it! This sounds like a dream product for our lifestyle. The poor child with blonde thin hair comes back with dreads despite washing!

    Reply

  15. I moved to QLD this year so I will be spending summer exploring the beaches and rivers on our paddleboard, so with many days in the sun to come this would be amazing.

    Reply

  18. A long family road trip from Melbourne to the Gold Coast, with a stop at Byron Bay!! Sun and sand and sea here we come!!!

    Reply

  19. Hopefully enjoying beautiful Moreton Bay whether on the water or visiting the islands but as long as my family is with me I’ll be happy.

    Reply

  20. Visiting our botanic gardens. Strolling through nature with my camera capturing moments you can’t get back in time then settling on a blanket with a good book and treats!!

    Reply

  23. I’ll be spending my balmy summer days very simply in my backyard no doubt supervising the kids in the blow-up pool and on the trampoline.

    Reply

  24. I’ve hired a shack for me and my dog at Pt Broughton, we will be enjoying time together remembering times we had with my mum there as we celebrate her life. Hopefully we will catch some crabs and fish, mum would be so proud if we do.

    Reply

  30. We have just built a new house with a gorgeous pool so I will be either in it or by it reading my awesome book stack.

    Reply

  31. Hopefully I will be in our new place on the Sunshine Coast – meeting new friends and with the beach about 5 mins down the road….might be close but will be driving there.

    Reply

  32. I would love to be say I will be lazing by a waterway or pool in a great Australian location. However, after having a melanoma removed last year I am now more wary of spending endless hours in direct sun. I am now older and wiser!

    Reply

  35. I’m hoping we can travel to visit family for few days over summer as haven’t seen them face to face since February this year & miss them so much, fingers crossed restrictions will allow by Christmas!

    Reply

  36. if the borders are open to WA i will be seeing my daughter and her new husband, saddly i was not able to be at the wedding, but all’s good in the end

    Reply

  37. I am hoping that the border to QLD opens and I can finally take the holiday i planned for late March that is the first in three years

    Reply

  39. I’ll be at the beach loving the sun, the water, sitting under the stars sipping a nice cool drink, fishing, enjoying road trips, waiting for the cool change, the pouring rain and the smell afterward, swimming and the sound of children running, jumping, loving and playing!

    Reply

  40. Outside, outside in the warm sunshine. Desperately needing to lap up some free Vitamin D and bask like a red bellied snake in it until the sun sets.

    Reply

  42. Camping by the beach! I’m so looking forward to getting out of the house and out of the same routine, breathing in that freah air and spending time outdoors!

    Reply

  44. Due to a bloody annoying ‘body thermostat’ problem….I once again will be spending every single day in my home with the air-con on 18 degrees and the fan on me. In my dreams I’ll be walking along a white sandy beach, salty water tickling my toes as I inhale the exhilarating scent of the ocean…..thank God for dreams! My daughter, Laura, thank goodness, is the exact opposite….a complete beach-babe with blonde locks that the sun would love to damage and dry out…..this is the perfect Chrissie present for her 🙂

    Reply

  46. I’ll be spending it travelling around the east coast of Aus with my family. The kiddoes have finally learnt how to put sunscreen on properly!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *