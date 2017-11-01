What is a Dental Implant?

Our teeth go through a lot of stress and strain. Over time, they might become weakened by cavities or gum disease which, in severe cases, can cause tooth loss. Of course, every step should be taken to maintain a good dental hygiene routine to prevent this from happening but sometimes it is simply too late. Fortunately, there are now many cosmetic dentistry solutions offered by the best dentist London and dentists up and down the country.

One such treatment is dental implants. These are used to support a false tooth and replace a missing one. A titanium screw is inserted into your jaw to keep the false tooth in place so that you can continue your life just as you would if it were your original tooth. As dental implants are fused to your jawbone, the false tooth will stay in place better than a set of dentures and it will also look more natural, which is a particular concern among younger people who have lost their teeth.

Why would I need a dental implant?

People usually need dental implants because they’ve lost one or more teeth. Our teeth fall out for various reasons, including injury, gum disease and decay, and sometimes a tooth may have to be removed if it’s rotten to prevent pain or spread of disease. Having an implant can improve the appearance of your smile and make it more manageable to eat if you’ve lost a tooth. Some people may have tried dentures and found them difficult to manage, so they opt for dental implants as a more long-term solution.

Are dental implants safe?

Your ability to have a dental implant will depend on your current oral health. Usually, the best patients for dental implants have healthy gums that are free from disease. Like most well-established dental treatments implants are completely safe. Unfortunately, the procedure can be a little painful but it is generally said to be less intrusive than having a tooth removed. Typically, a local anaesthetic is used to ensure that you don’t feel pain at the time but the area may still be uncomfortable in the week after surgery has been completed.

How long will dental implants last?

Generally, dental implants last for as long as you take care of them. Implants require constant care just like your teeth do, so you’ll have to make sure brush the false tooth as well as the rest of your teeth. The good news is that it shouldn’t be any more difficult to brush your implant than it is to brush the rest of your teeth. However, even if you have a complete set of dental implants, you are still vulnerable to gum disease so brushing and flossing every day is essential. Your dentist will explain clearly how to care for your dental implants so be sure to ask any questions.

These are just some of the common questions people ask when considering a dental implant, you can find out more from your dentist who will be able to offer you personalised, professional advice about the surgery and aftercare.