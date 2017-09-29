Is cosmetic surgery a taboo for men?

Cosmetic surgery is one of those topics that may be as controversial as it is commonplace. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, more than 20 million cosmetic procedures were conducted in 2014. However, plastic surgery is still a taboo topic in some circles.

Many celebrities openly admit to getting some help to look their best. Others adamantly deny it. Still, the industry is growing, and more men are turning to plastic surgery to improve their appearance.

Plastic Surgery For Men Statistics

In 2014, men underwent 2.5 million cosmetic procedures. The most common treatment for men was eyelid surgery, but rhinoplasty, liposuction, breast reduction and fat grafting were also in the top five surgical procedures.

Botox is the most common non-surgical cosmetic treatment for both women and men. People reports that male plastic surgery is three times more common now than it was two decades ago.

Cosmetic Surgery Becomes Acceptable

It’s tough to say whether cosmetic treatments are taboo for men. According to Elevate Magazine, although people want to be seen as attractive, they don’t want to come across as vain. Still, why should a cosmetic procedure be viewed any differently than using moisturizer to prevent wrinkles?

Women are more likely to be open about cosmetic procedures than men. In some communities, plastic surgery is a status symbol. Some people brandish their fresh, new faces like shiny new cars.

Plastic surgery standards may be adapting to the changing social and work environment. Twenty years ago, many men were expected to stay with the same company until they retired. Once they began their careers, they could move up a ladder toward seniority. Today, the career landscape has changed. Men may make lateral shifts in their careers and change jobs more frequently. In fact, The Balance says that people change jobs about 12 times in their lives. Men are also retiring later in life. There were more men aged 65 and older in the workforce in 2016 than in 2000.

Older men are up against a millennial workforce. They can be viewed as more energetic and innovative when they feel like they look younger and more vigorous. Networking can be easier when they feel more confident about their appearance. Even teenagers are turning to plastic surgery to feel more self-assured. Looking professional is often equated with meticulous self-care. Plastic surgery is becoming an acceptable form of grooming.

What’s The Goal Of Plastic Surgery?

Although some men say that they turn to plastic surgery to ward off signs of premature aging, others say that they just want to look less tired. They don’t necessarily want to look younger; they just don’t want to look older than they are.

Men today are also making health goals a priority. It can be discouraging to see their jowls sagging or breasts drooping when they’re hitting the gym regularly. Liposuction and fat grafting can help them take that extra step to reach their fitness goals when diet and exercise alone don’t work.

Plastic surgery isn’t always about looking younger, however. When boys go through puberty, they may experience gynaecomastia, or enlarged breast tissue. If this extra fatty tissue doesn’t go away with a healthy diet and regular exercise, it can be removed via plastic surgery. Male breast augmentation procedures are fairly common. When performed in the teen years, this plastic surgery for men can change the course of a boy’s social development. Embarrassment and social withdrawal due to gynaecomastia can persist into adulthood. While it’s not taboo to undergo male breast reduction surgery, many men aren’t vocal about it.

The internet has played a major role in normalizing plastic surgery for men. Informative websites provide scientific literature and personal anecdotes about various procedures. Individuals can share information in dedicated forums and groups. Even if a man doesn’t know someone who has undergone a cosmetic procedure, he can go online to find a community in which it’s not considered taboo. We’re moving into an age in which we can use technology to our advantage, and we can openly share our knowledge to normalize procedures that can help improve a man’s poise, confidence and health.

Article by Amy Gallo

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave