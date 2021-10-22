Shopping For Dresses Doesn’t Have To Be Complicated

When you find the perfect dress you will wear it time and time again. But shopping for dresses can be stressful as we try to find something that suits both the occassion and our body type.

Before you start dress shopping this season, think about what you want. Consider the climate, cut, material, and shape. Do you want something comfortable for everyday wear, or a special dress for a night out?

Look for durable materials and make sure you read the washing instructions before handing over your hard-earned dollars.

To help you choose the perfect dress, we’ve put together the following dress shopping guide:

Dress for the Seasons

The first key to buying the ideal women’s dress is to choose a fabric that suits the weather. No matter how pretty a dress is, if you don’t match the material to the climate it will never get worn.

Heavy fabrics such as velvet and linen are usually worn in extremely cold weather while a light fabric like cotton is ideal for summer.

Colours can also match the weather. For example, pastels are the go-to shades for summer because of their softness.

Chiffon dresses are high in demand and are usually worn on formal occasions like weddings and nights out. Chiffon comes in a translucent and delicate texture and can be used to make flowing gowns. It can also be worn in summer and winter and can be worn with an additional layer of fabric underneath.

Dress for Your Body Shape

Every woman is different, and knowing what style of dress suits your shape will ensure you always feel good. Most women fall into one of the following five categories: triangle, inverted triangle, rectangle, hourglass, and diamond.

An awareness of your best features will help you understand the type of dress that will suit different occasions. For example, you can show off your curves in a bodycon dress, or your legs in a mini-dress. Loose-fitting dresses flatter most body types.

Dress for the Occassion

Remember, you should choose a dress for the occassion. Every woman should have a little black dress in her wardrobe, and this is something you can mix and match with different accessories.

A little black dress is perfect for a wedding, or a girl’s night out on the town.

For summer days at the beach, you may like a loose dress to put over your bathers. For a BBQ with friends, you may like a cute, midi floral dress.

And for work, you may like a shift dress or dress suit.

Be Creative with the Clothes You Have

Who says, you can’t have fun with what’s in your wardrobe?

Layering is the go-to hack to keeping your dresses fresh. You can mix and match different outfits for a fresh new look, every time. For example, you can wear a floral dress with a denim jacket or a cropped blazer.

Or you can wear a shift dress with a shawl and a pair of knee-high boots in winter.

Accessories will also change your outfit. A red clutch and pumps will lift a grey dress, while a gold bag will give your outfit a bit of nighttime glamour.

So, before you go shopping for a new dress, think about what you already own.

When choosing dresses the most important thing to remember is – find something that makes you feel great!