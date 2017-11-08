Tips Toward Getting Your Beauty Sleep

Beauty is an important part of our lives, which is why this blog is titled Beauty and Lace. Yet, there’s more to beauty than mud masks and skin care, although we all know how important those are. When it comes to creating your most beautiful self products help, but so do the simple things like eating healthy, getting your exercise, and sleeping.

Our beauty depends on how we sleep, inside and out, and there are many ways to get the rest you need.

How Sleep Affects Beauty

Sleep is a very important part of any beauty regimen. When you are allowed to rest for the full eight hours you are required amazing things begin to happen. You will have less wrinkles, fewer blemishes, and you won’t have any dark circles under your eyes.

Of course, when we don’t’ get at least 6 hours of sleep a night we will age much more quickly and appear less beautiful. Besides that, when we don’t get the sleep we need we are more irritable and less happy, which makes us less desirable to be around and far less beautiful.

How To Get Sleep

There are types of tips and natural aids to help us sleep at night. We’ve put together a few of our favorites for you to try.

Regulate the Temperature

A great way to make your bedroom more comfortable so you can get the beauty rest you need is to make sure the room is at a good temperature. You are attempting for the Goldilocks Zone. Not too hot and not too cold. Just right.

If you have a hard time regulating the temperature in your bedroom with only your thermostat then there are other ways to achieve the temperature you want. If your room is too hot you can add a fan to cool you down. A cooling pillow is another option when you are feeling too hot. You can read about them here.

Your room might run on the cold side, if that is the case then you can add some more blankets. Space heaters might seem like a good idea but leaving them on through the night could get dangerous. Be aware of your space heater and read the instructions carefully.

Minimize Your Bedroom

It is very difficult to fall asleep when your bedroom is filled with bags, boxes, and a lot of stuff. If you have things piled up it’s time to organize and possibly purge. The idea is to leave little in your room to give it a clean, uncluttered look.

Excessive belongings laying around have been known to cause stress. This is due to too much stimuli. If you need all the things you have in your bedroom find a drawer or space in the closet for them and get it all out of your line of sight. When your bedroom is clutter free you will find sleeping much easier.

Darken It

Not only should your bedroom be free of clutter when you are trying to sleep, it should also be free of light. The darkness prompts our pineal glands to produce melatonin, the hormone that regulates our circadian rhythms, otherwise known as our “internal clock.” If our rooms are filled with light then our pineal glands can get confused and we won’t produce as much melatonin, which can alter our sleep patterns.

No Devices

Since we are talking about light, this is a good time to bring up all those electronic devices that find their way into our bedrooms. The television, the tablet, the smartphone, and the computer/laptop, all of these things bring artificial light into our bedrooms. This too can hinder our production of melatonin and disrupt our sleep just as easily.

Stick To A Schedule

This is very important if you are determined to get your beauty sleep. Try your best to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. You may think that children need to be on a schedule but the fact is so do adults. When you stick to a schedule your circadian rhythms will be more likely to run smoothly.

White Noise Machine

These are great if you have a bit of background noise surrounding your bedroom then you can try to drown it out with a white noise machine. It may sound counterintuitive to add more noise to the noise you already hear but white noise is different and has been proven to help folks fall asleep.

Exercise Regularly

When we get enough exercise our body craves sleep. So, if you aren’t a person who typically works out and you are having trouble sleeping, picking up a regular routine could help you get the rest you need. Let’s face it, we are typically exhausted after a run or 40-minute aerobic class. This isn’t only going to help you get the beauty sleep you need, you will be adding to your health, which is aiding your beauty.

Eat Well

Keep a healthy diet, this is good for your beauty in more ways than just aiding sleep. This is especially important the few hours before you go to sleep. If you eat a heavy meal or drink caffeine before bed this will most definitely mess with your night.

If you need to eat something try a few nuts or a small piece of cheese. This should make you a little drowsy without filling you up too much.

Conclusion

Beauty sleep is important for not only our looks but for our attitudes and our lives. When we are well rested we are alert, our memories are intact, and we are ready to take on the world and show it just how beautiful we are.