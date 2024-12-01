Restaurants in Ubud: Explore Bali’s Premier Dining Destinations

Bali, one of the world’s most popular travel destinations, welcomed over 5.27 million international visitors in 2023, making up 45.16% of all foreign travelers to Indonesia.

At the heart of the island lies Ubud. Known for its stunning landscapes, rich artistic traditions, and incredible food, Ubud is a must-visit spot. From traditional warungs to fancy dining experiences, it offers something for everyone. To help you enjoy the best it has to offer, we’ve put together a list of the top restaurants to add to your Bali itinerary.

The 9 top restaurants in Ubud

1. Locavore

Locavore is a great example of sustainable food. The restaurant, run by chefs EelkePlasmeijer and Ray Adriansyah, uses only local ingredients, with no imports. Its tasting menu mixes strong flavors with modern cooking methods.

Taking things even further, Locavore NXT offers an even more exciting experience. Set in Ubud’s beautiful nature, this modern space features a tasting menu with over 20 carefully prepared dishes — all free from dairy, wheat, and gluten.

Locavore NXT highlights the best local ingredients in a unique and creative way. Dining at either Locavore or NXT isn’t just about eating; it’s an experience that connects you to Bali’s flavors, surrounded by nature and style.

2. Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique

Mozaic in Ubud brings together the elegance of French food with the authentic flavors of Indonesia. Led by award-winning chefs Chris Salans and Blake Thornley, Mozaic serves beautiful tasting menus, like the “Seasonal,” which includes dry-aged duck breast, and the “Botanicals,” a special vegetarian choice.

The setting is just as beautiful, with sunlit gardens and the classy Tipple Room, perfect for pre-dinner drinks or snacks.

With one of Bali’s best wine lists and menu options for different diets, Mozaic blends European cooking with Indonesian flavors, setting a high standard for food on the island.

3. Hujan Locale

Located on Jalan Sri Wedari, Hujan Locale is a modern take on Indonesian food. The restaurant gives a new twist to traditional dishes like beef rendang and ikan bumbu kuning. It uses fresh, local ingredients in a farm-to-table style.

During the day, Hujan Locale feels like a cozy café. At night, it turns into an elegant space with soft lighting and a nostalgic Indonesian jazz vibe, bringing back the charm of 1930s Jakarta.

The restaurant also offers creative desserts, like:

Salted caramel ice cream

Gula melaka panna cotta

Banana fritters with coconut ice cream.

Just five minutes from Ubud’s busy art market, Hujan Locale is a must-visit among Ubudrestaurants dinner options for those looking to enjoy traditional Indonesian flavors with a modern twist.

4. Room4Dessert

Room4Dessert is a perfect place for anyone who loves desserts or enjoys trying new foods. It’s one of the best romantic restaurants in Ubud.

The restaurant is led by the famous chef Will Goldfarb, who turns desserts into works of art. Food writer Ruth Reichl once said, “Dessert is the most important meal of the day.” At Room4Dessert, it really feels that way!

The space has a rustic dining room, a romantic terrace, and a chic bar offering signature cocktails and natural wines.

The tasting menu takes you on a special journey, starting with delicious savory dishes and ending with creative desserts made with local ingredients, like medicinal herbs. The chef uses new techniques to cut down on sugar and salt, making each dish a blend of creativity and care.

5. Nautilus Seafood Restaurant & Bar

Nautilus Seafood Restaurant & Bar is one of the good restaurants in Ubud for seafood lovers. It offers stunning views of the rice fields and a cozy, welcoming atmosphere. It’s ideal for any occasion.

The menu has fresh seafood, like grilled lobster, ceviches, and well-cooked fish fillets. The food is paired with nice wines and refreshing cocktails, making every meal special.

Whether you’re on a romantic date or celebrating with friends, Nautilus offers delicious food and a memorable experience.

6. Casa Luna

In the heart of Ubud, Casa Luna is a favorite spot for those wanting to taste real Balinese food. This cozy restaurant was started by the famous chef Janet DeNeefe. It combines traditional Balinese style with a modern touch.

The menu is all about local food. You can try dishes like nasi campur, tasty curries, and the popular spiced carrot cake.

Casa Luna offers a friendly atmosphere and delicious food that highlights the island’s culinary traditions. It’s a must-visit place to enjoy Balinese food in style.

7. Copper Kitchen & Bar

Copper Kitchen & Bar is located in the Bisma Eight Hotel in Ubud. It’s a great place for sustainable dining and one of the top choices for dinner in Ubud. The restaurant has a modern style and an outdoor terrace with a beautiful view of the rainforest, making it perfect for a special meal.

The menu uses fresh, local ingredients to create delicious dishes. You can enjoy grilled octopus, creamy risottos, and fresh, colorful salads.

The restaurant combines sustainability, bold flavors, and the beauty of Bali.

8. Merlin’s

Merlin’s is one of the best restaurants in Ubud Bali. The restaurant is surrounded by a lush tropical garden and decorated with local art. It feels warm and full of charm.

As Julia Child once said, “The only time to eat diet food is while you’re waiting for the steak to cook.” At Merlin’s, you won’t be thinking about diets. You’ll just enjoy great food and good company!

The diverse menu features:

Flavorful Indonesian curries

Crisp, fresh salads

Tender grilled meats.

With attentive service and a relaxed ambiance, Merlin’s is the ideal place for a peaceful lunch or a casual dinner with friends and family.

9. Jinny’s Garden

Jinny’s Garden is a hidden gem in Ubud, set in a peaceful tropical garden. It’s a perfect place for anyone looking for a calm atmosphere and delicious food. With its open-air setting surrounded by nature, this restaurant offers a relaxing and special dining experience.

The menu highlights the best local ingredients, with dishes like fresh fish roasted with Balinese herbs and colorful salads made with tropical fruits. Known for its true flavors and beautiful presentation, Jinny’s Garden is the ideal spot for an unforgettable meal in the stunning nature of Ubud.

Your next dinner in Ubud awaits

Ubud’s food scene is a wonderful mix of tradition, creativity, and stunning views. From simple, authentic warungs to top-rated restaurants, every meal shows the beauty of Bali’s culture.

Whether you’re visiting to explore ancient temples, immerse yourself in art, or simply unwind, don’t miss the chance to visit the top restaurants in Ubud. Bon appétit!