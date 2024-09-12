How Clothing Choices Reflect Emotional States in Dating

A Forbes Health poll on 5,000 Americans who are actively dating revealed that almost 60% feel very or somewhat positive about dating. Around 13% report negative feelings and 23% have become indifferent to dating. Women have fewer positive sentiments compared to men (55% vs. 68%).

Coco Chanel said that beauty starts when you decide to be yourself, which is as true as ever in 2024.

You feel optimistic and confident when you put on a favorite outfit for a date. But it can be different when you put something on and it doesn’t fit right. You may start feeling bad about gaining weight, it could ruin your mood, or you don’t feel ready to take on the world.

How clothes impact emotions

A recent study showed that 96% of people’s emotional states change depending on what they wear. If someone is feeling nervous or insecure before a date, they might choose more conservative, neutral clothing in muted colors. This can be an attempt to avoid drawing too much attention.

They might wear layers or oversized clothing if they need comfort or to feel protected. It can be a way to hide perceived flaws.

Indifference

People who’ve become indifferent to dating may opt for very casual, low-effort clothing. This could include basic jeans and a T-shirt. A hastily put-together outfit can reflect a lack of interest or emotional investment in the outcome of the date.

Juvenile clothing, like T-shirts with cartoon characters, can suggest a reluctance to mature. It could be a way to spot mommy issues in men.

Romance

Romantic styles like dresses with floral patterns can reflect romantic attachment and attraction. These choices often aim to convey a sense of warmth, tenderness, and intimacy. They can be a sign that a woman wants to take the relationship to the next level.

In this context, most couples go on five or six dates before they start talking about a relationship, with some taking longer. The timeline is one to three months for most people. If you’re moving quickly, that’s one date every weekend and one every two or three weeks on the longer side.

Comfort and security

Choosing comfortable and easy-to-wear clothing, such as soft sweaters or relaxed-fit pants, can suggest that the person is seeking comfort and security.

Curiosity

People who are feeling open-minded or curious might experiment with unconventional clothes. This could include mixing different styles or trying new trends. It reflects a willingness to explore and be open to new experiences.

Clothing can help your love life: Here’s how

Red is perfect for dates because it reflects flirtatiousness and confidence. Wearing jewelry you associate with feelings of confidence can transfer to your outfit.

Jewelry, lucky charms, or something else with sentimental value can reflect a need for emotional security. Sometimes, people wear such accessories when they seek reassurance during the date.

Which patterns are best to wear?

In 2024, the trends are vertical stripes, graphic florals, and wavy lines. Stripes generally stand the test of time.

A representative study found that repeating patterns provoked pleasure as theta brain wave activity increased. Intense patterns excite people more than subtle ones.

Recap

If you are nervous, you might choose conservative clothes in muted colors

People wear layers or oversized clothing if they need comfort

Indifference is expressed in low-effort clothing

T-shirts with cartoon characters suggest reluctance to mature

Floral dresses can reflect romantic attachment

Unconventional clothes are a sign of curiosity