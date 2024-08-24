Do you often find that July and August pass by in a flash, and autumn arrives just as you’re warming up? Follow these top tips for enjoying the summer to ensure you don’t miss any moments of joy this year.

1. Embrace time outside

Make the most of longer days and warmer temperatures with time outside. This will improve your mental health, replenish your vitamin D levels and boost your energy and immunity.

Relax in your local park with a picnic and fun games on the grass like frisbee and rounders, or drive out to the coast for time on the beach and exhilarating sea-based water sports. You could also investigate hiking trails in your area to scenic viewpoints, suited to your preferred difficulty.

Remember to protect your skin against sun damage by regularly applying SPF to block harmful UV rays and covering up or staying inside during the heat of the day. You should also wear a hat and sunglasses when the sun is strong for extra protection.

2. Plan special adventures

Take time to look ahead and plan a selection of special adventures. The thought of these will keep you going during stressful weeks, and they’ll ensure it’s a summer to remember.

Calculate what you can afford and craft a multi-day holiday where you can relax and do what you love. Whether you go alone, in a group or with a partner, this is an unbeatable way to reinvigorate your mind, body and soul.

Alternatively – or additionally – organise weekend getaways throughout the season to destinations within easy reach by car or train. With careful planning, it’s easy to keep these trips in budget.

3. Beat the heat (or rain)

Remember that it’s important to take a break every so often to avoid getting burned out by the fast pace of the season. Use hot or wet days where being outside is uncomfortable to unwind with some indoor fun.

Fancy some time alone? Beat boredom with straightforward stress-free games like online bingo, a few chapters of a book or some episodes of your favourite TV shows. You could also invite your friends over for a chilled-out movie marathon or competitive evening playing board games and classic parlour games.

4. Savour summer feasts

Summer is the season where fruit and vegetables come into their own. Celebrate this abundance with feasts of fresh produce such as barbecues where salads are the stars, followed by cream puddings crowned with sweet berries.

Don’t forget about the drinks: make your own juice and smoothies or cordials to have with water, and serve them all with ice to help guests stay cool and hydrated.