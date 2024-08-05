5 Reasons to Get Yourself a Blow-Dryer Brush

Do you blow-dry your hair but don’t always have enough time to style it? Well, there’s a new hair tool out on the market that is designed to help with all that – it’s called the blow-dryer brush!

Just imagine getting the perfect blowout without all the fuss of holding the round brush and the hairdryer in position, but is this tool really all it’s set out to be?

For those who need a little more persuasion to see its value, here are some reasons to get yourself a blow-dryer brush.

What is a blow-dryer brush?

A blow-dryer brush, also known as a hot air brush or hair dryer brush, is a hair tool that features a barrel-shaped brush head and blows hot air through vents to simultaneously dry and style hair as you brush it. Essentially, blow-dryer brushes combine a low-powered hair dryer with a good-quality rounded brush.

Are there different types of blow-dryer brushes?

Yes! There are two main types of blow-dryer brushes that customers can choose from. They include:

Hair Brush Blow Dryer – this type of blow-dryer brush features a cylindrical, rotating barrel with a built-in heating element. The barrel’s ability to rotate allows you to wrap your hair, and this results in voluminous, bouncy curls

– this type of blow-dryer brush features a cylindrical, rotating barrel with a built-in heating element. The barrel’s ability to rotate allows you to wrap your hair, and this results in voluminous, bouncy curls Roller Brush Hair Dryer – this kind of blow-dryer brush resembles your typical rectangular hairbrush. It also features a built-in heating element

Reasons to get a blow-dryer brush

The hair dryer brush has been making waves for quite some time now in the beauty industry.

You’ve probably seen them on TikTok or other social media platforms. If all the tutorials and reaction videos haven’t been enough to tempt you to get your hands on one, then here are some reasons that may:

It’s easy to use

For those who are wondering if the blow-dryer brush is worth all the hype? Coordinating between brushing and blowdrying can literally be a handful, and it takes time and effort to be able to learn how to master the art of the blowout.

Using a blow-dryer brush means you’ll only have to use one hair tool, which is also super light and easy to manoeuvre, so overall, it makes styling your hair much easier.

It styles hair faster

Look, the blow-dryer brush is not going to dry your hair as fast, so we don’t recommend getting rid of the hair-dryer.

But, when you consider how long it takes to completely dry your hair and then style it afterwards, a hair-dryer brush can save you time.

It’s suitable for different types of hair

For more good news, the blow-dryer hair brush works on all different types of hair – straight, wavy or curly, you name it!

However, some blow-dryer brushes are better suited to different hair types. If your goal is to achieve a straightened and voluminous hairstyle, then the blow-dryer brush is suitable for anyone.

It’s easier to store than a hair dryer

Just by looking at the shape of the blow-dryer brush, you can tell straight away that it’s going to be a lot easier to store than your typical hair dryer.

Just think about how convenient it would be to travel with. Instead of packing a hair dryer and brushes to keep your hair perfectly styled when on the go, all you need to take is your hair dryer brush.

May help reduce frizz

Many users have noticed that using the hairdryer brush reduces the amount of frizz after drying compared to using a hairdryer. This hairstyling tool results in a partially straightened, voluminous look with an even and natural-looking finish.

Could help reduce damage

One major benefit of using a hair-dryer brush, is that they are designed to help reduce heat damage. This hair-styling tool blows hot air evenly onto your hair, which means you won’t have to go over the same spots repeatedly. This helps reduce the risk of damage.

What factors do you need to consider when choosing a blow dryer brush?

As with any heat styling tool, not everyone is going to get the same experience and results using the same blow-dryer brush. Here are a few factors to consider when choosing your one:

Brush size – The bigger the barrel, the bigger the waves. So for tight curls, choose a blow dryer brush with a small barrel and loose waves; look for one with a bigger barrel

– The bigger the barrel, the bigger the waves. So for tight curls, choose a blow dryer brush with a small barrel and loose waves; look for one with a bigger barrel Your hair type – Different hair types require different brushes. A brush with soft bristles should be better suited to those with thin hair, while a brush with strong bristles that can reach higher temperatures will do better for those with thick or curly hair

– Different hair types require different brushes. A brush with soft bristles should be better suited to those with thin hair, while a brush with strong bristles that can reach higher temperatures will do better for those with thick or curly hair Temperature adjustment – Blow dryer brushes with multiple heat settings ‌allow you to control the temperature. This means you can change it to a temperature that will suit your hair type, minimising heat damage

Final Thoughts

Want to swap out the hairdryer for a more convenient way to get voluminous, frizz-free hairstyles that help minimise hair damage? Treat yourself to a blow dryer brush.