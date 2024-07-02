WIN WIN IT

WIN: Tickets to The Fabulous Four

July 2, 2024
THE FABULOUS FOUR features an all-star cast of Megan Mullally, Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Sheryl Lee Ralph and is directed by Australian, Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker, Muriel’s Wedding). 

It will be released in cinemas nationally by Transmission Films on August 1.  You can watch the preview here:

Three lifelong friends travel to Florida to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend.

Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there’s enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected. 

We have five double passes to The Fabulous Four up for grabs, they can be used at participating cinemas. For your chance to win, tell us in the comments who you’d take with you to see this.

Entries close on 20th July 2024. Australia only. The winners will be contacted via email.

7 thoughts on “WIN: Tickets to The Fabulous Four

  1. Love to take my bestie of more then 18 years. And as we both now have adult kids we need to start to do more for ourselves like an adventure to pictures to see movies we like not what our kids like! And I’ve gone through extra health stuff lately so love to go to see this movie with my bestie.

    1. Yes Rebecca a bestie movie outing would be fun.
      Would love to go and enjoy the movie.Buckle up and enjoy the thrill of the movie joy ride.

  2. I would take my best friend who lives in country Victoria. A chance for us to get together, spend some quality time, watch the movie and just have girl time together for a few hours.

  4. I’d take my BFF as we love a movie date with dinner and drinks. A girls night out with a great girls movie. Who doesn’t love a Bette Middler movie night

  5. My best mate Fiona, we are both Education Department workers so luckily have well deserved holidays off together!

  6. my adult daughter would be great
    time together to celebrate
    and have some fun
    just a girl and her mum

