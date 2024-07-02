WIN: Tickets to The Fabulous Four

THE FABULOUS FOUR features an all-star cast of Megan Mullally, Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Sheryl Lee Ralph and is directed by Australian, Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker, Muriel’s Wedding).

It will be released in cinemas nationally by Transmission Films on August 1. You can watch the preview here:

Three lifelong friends travel to Florida to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend.

Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there’s enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.

