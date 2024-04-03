Ingredients the best natural perfumes should have

In the beauty world, conscious shoppers are becoming more mindful of the ingredients list. Savvy perfume wearers now want fragrances that are:

Clean

Vegan

Natural

Cruelty-free

Why? These fragrances are usually gentle on the skin and cause less harm to the environment.

But is it possible to fit all this into such a small perfume container? Yes. Dossier perfume has a range of fragrances that tick all of these boxes.

Want to find out more about organic perfumes? Read on!

Common ingredients found in the best natural perfumes

To get you started, take a closer look at the ingredients in your favourite natural perfume. The best ingredients include:

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba is a living oil with minerals and proteins. It has a fine, light texture that mimics collagen. It offers a clean way to improve youthful skin. And, it can help to reduce fine lines.

Coconut Oil

Heard of the benefits that come with coconut oil?

It features caprylic and capric acid and is a natural antioxidant. And, the skin quickly absorbs this lightweight oil. These features combine to make it perfect for an everyday skincare regimen.

Blueberry Extract

Want to protect your skin from everyday exposure and chemicals? Look for a perfume that comes with a blueberry extract. Blueberry extracts come with antioxidants as well as phytonutrients to help you protect the skin.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a botanical fragrance ingredient. It comes with Vitamin E oil. This oil can safeguard your skin from damage and free radicals. Have damaged or dry skin? A perfume with Vitamin E can help.

Apricot Oil

Apricot oil has a light texture that’s easily absorbed. It contains vitamins E, C and A.

These ingredients and properties make it perfect for everyday use.

Vanilla

Vanilla is a familiar fruit. It features a vanilla orchid that gives off a sweet vanilla aroma.

Sensual and comforting, this fragrance can help you calm emotions.

Citron

This Mediterranean classic is already popular among fragrance lovers. This is a ripe yellow fruit that offers a delicate top-note citrus aroma. Restoring and rejuvenating, citron clears the mind. It can also help improve your mood.

Lemongrass

The bright, clean scent of lemon naturally shines through from these exotic light green blades of leaves. It’s perfect for adding cheer to any gloomy day and helps reduce stress levels.

Additional ingredients to look for include:

Ylang Ylang

Frankincense

Black pepper

Vetiver

Peppermint

Tangerines

Moss

Look no further than these key ingredients if you’re after a high-quality natural perfume. Be mindful about them while looking for your scent, and take your fragrance experience to the next level.