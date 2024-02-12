Surprisingly Good Reads for Sports Fans

Professional sports never seem to be out of the headlines of late, and that’s not very pleasant if you don’t share a passion for football, soccer, horse racing, and the like.

The biggest sports fixtures often interrupt the usual schedule on television, and there’s nothing worse than missing your favourite show due to the Super Bowl, World Cup, or a heavyweight boxing match from a sold-out arena. But if you do love all things relating to professional sports, 2024 promises to be a big year for fans, with plenty to keep you busy.

Almost as soon as we welcomed in the new year, the pro sports schedule got down to business. The first competition of note came from Melbourne, with the Australian Open tennis taking centre stage in January.

The best players in the world battled it out to become the 2024 Australian Open Grand Slam champion, with followers enjoying a fascinating renewal of an age-old tournament. Did you catch the action from Melbourne and enjoy the upset few saw coming in the final?

When the Australian Open trophy was presented, attention quickly turned to the next big event, Super Bowl LVIII. The Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, hosts the biggest event on the football calendar.

You may have followed the regular season, kept pace with the playoffs, and plan to watch the deciding match. Apps offering the best sportsbook bonuses give football fans enhanced odds, profit boosts, and cashback on the game that stops an entire nation.

The 2024 Super Bowl will be the most-watched and most-bet-on NFL game in history, following changes to the gambling laws in the US and improvements in live streaming. Which team will you support?

What’s covered

The sports schedule barely gives fans a chance to catch their breath before heading into the next popular event. But there are breaks in play to help players recover from recent games, build excitement amongst fans, and allow television broadcasters to prepare for the next live game.

How do you deal with a pause in the schedule or the off-season of your favourite competition? You have a few options.

Many sports fans like to beat the rush by making predictions on the next big game or an upcoming season. You can study the stats, check the head-to-head scores, get the latest updates on injury news, and listen to interviews with prominent figures, including coaches and players.

The earlier you predict a result and gamble, the better the odds are offered by an online bookmaker. If you do enjoy predicting results and betting on sports, we advise doing as much research as possible before parting with your hard-earned cash to cover the stake.

Another way to run down the clock until your chosen team is in action while getting that all-important sports fix is to read autobiographies from famous sports players and coaches. There are some fantastic books written by household names, detailing their rise to the top, overcoming adversity and criticism to make it as a pro and leave a mark on their chosen sport. Keep reading, as we recommend some great sports autobiographies.

“Open” by Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi’s “Open” stands as one of the most candid and revealing sports autobiographies ever written. The tennis icon bares his soul, sharing the highs and lows of his career, the pressures of fame, and his tumultuous relationship with the sport.

Agassi’s narrative is marked by honesty as he reflects on his battles with self-doubt, the complexities of his family, and his ultimate redemption. The book offers a raw and unfiltered look at the human side of a tennis legend, making it a compelling read for fans and non-fans alike.

“Shoe Dog” by Phil Knight

In “Shoe Dog,” Nike co-founder Phil Knight takes readers on an extraordinary journey, recounting the genesis and evolution of one of the world’s most iconic brands. Knight’s narrative is a blend of entrepreneurship, perseverance, and the challenges of building a global sports empire.

The book provides a behind-the-scenes look at the risks, failures, and triumphs that shaped Nike into the powerhouse it is today. Knight’s storytelling captures the essence of the entrepreneurial spirit and the transformative power of the sports business.

“The Soul of a Butterfly” by Muhammad Ali and Hana Yasmeen Ali

Muhammad Ali, the legendary heavyweight boxing champion, reflects on his life and philosophy in “The Soul of a Butterfly.” Co-written with his daughter, Hana Yasmeen Ali, the book delves into Ali’s spiritual journey, his commitment to social justice, and the principles that defined his life both inside and outside the ring.

It offers a unique perspective on Ali’s legacy, showcasing the man behind the legend and his enduring impact on the world beyond boxing.

“The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown

While not a traditional autobiography, “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown narrates the captivating story of the University of Washington’s rowing team and their journey to the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

The focus is on Joe Rantz, one of the rowers, and his struggles with poverty and family hardships. The book provides a gripping account of teamwork, resilience, and the pursuit of Olympic gold, making it a must-read for those seeking inspiration beyond the individual athlete’s perspective.

“A Life Too Short: The Tragedy of Robert Enke” by Ronald Reng

“A Life Too Short” is a poignant exploration of the life and tragic death of German goalkeeper Robert Enke. Written by Ronald Reng, a close friend of Enke, the book delves into the goalkeeper’s battles with depression, the pressures of professional football, and the impact of personal tragedies on mental health.

Enke’s story is a stark reminder of the human cost behind the glitz and glamour of sports, making it a moving and thought-provoking read.

Don’t chase your losses. Walk away. Gamble responsibly.