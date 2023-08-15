A Brand for the Bold: Ringers Western Top Picks

If you are a rural Australian looking for high-quality clothing built to stand up to harsh conditions, Ringers Western is a brand you need to try.

With an authentic and stylish clothing and accessories line, this brand is a favourite among hardworking Australians.

About Ringers Western

The idea of creating the Ringers Western brand was born in 2012 by a group of ringers who needed shirts that would resist tearing despite the demands of their work. Among this group was Andrew McDonald, the founder.

Macdonald was raised on a cattle station in Western Queensland, so he was familiar with the value of practicality and durability in clothing for working in harsh Australian outback conditions. He saw a chance to update this traditional style, producing apparel that was not only practical but also stylish and fashionable.

His brand grew tremendously thanks to the popularity of the bold, eye-catching designs on social media among young Australians who loved the style. To help make the brand a success, Andrew’s wife, brother-in-law, and even his kids pitched in.

Today, the company is one of Australia’s most well-known Western clothing producers, with 229K followers on Instagram, bringing country Australians firmly into the modern era.

Ringers Western Product’s Range

In the beginning, it was just a range of work shirts. But today, the Ringers Western clothing collection includes a vast selection of cowboy-style casual clothes, from T-shirts to the enduringly popular trucker caps. The entire range is produced with Australians in mind who appreciate quality and a little bit of class.

The brand always draws inspiration from tradition and describes itself as tough, versatile, and occasionally cheeky, but always loyal, just like an Australian Ringer. For Ringers Western, the commitment to quality and simplicity at the grassroots level is what sets it apart from the competition.

Top Picks

Men’s Kununurra Cowhide Leather Boot

The Kununurra leather boot takes inspiration from the traditional Chelsea boot but is updated with a narrow square toe. It has been designed for dependability and comfort, made with a Goodyear welt for strength, and the rubber sole offers an incredibly comfortable footprint thanks to an interior cork filling that moulds to the feet.

The entire glove’s leather lining provides all-day comfort by absorbing moisture and allowing your feet to breathe. The boot hole sits just above the ankle, and the elasticised side panels allow for simple slip-on wear.

The sleek design of this boot, which comes in Black and Brown, can be dressed up or down and will look great both on the street and in the saddle.

Tundra Men’s Jacket

This jacket is perfect for wearing comfortably all day long while shielding you from the weather. Its lightweight and compact characteristics make it the ideal choice for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and adventuring.

Made with cutting-edge waterproof and breathable technology, the Tundra rain jacket features a built-in visor and an elasticised toggle function in the hood that provide a snug and luxurious fit.

Up to WP6000mm of long-lasting water resistance is provided by an outer shell made entirely of nylon with a DWR coating. All seams feature a 3000mm water barrier via an inner seam tape construction. The reverse zip angled front pocket and reverse zip centre from body closure offer additional weather protection.

Men’s King River Work Shirt

For those gentlemen looking for a durable, comfortable shirt, please meet the Ringers Western King River Work Shirt. Made from an incredibly soft, lightweight cotton and featuring a relaxed, loose-fitting, half-button design, this shirt can handle almost anything you throw at them.

The shirt’s strong yet lightweight construction ensures you can keep moving in all situations. It’s composed of 100% cotton, making it incredibly pleasant to the touch. The loose fit ensures greater mobility. Completed with double-breasted pockets, this shirt is the ideal addition to your working wardrobe.

Available in a variety of vivid colours, this shirt bears the bull, the brand’s iconic insignia, giving them a distinctive and recognisable appearance. This shirt is available in sizes ranging from XS to 5XL

Iconic Jeans

You can count on a pair of Ringers Western jeans whether it is for working hard, horse riding, scrubbing bull in the top or spending the day on

4×4 mud tracks. These jeans will also make look great while out and about running your daily errands. This is in fact, the beauty of Ringer Western jeans. By simply slapping the dust off, you may be able to transition from the cattle station to the dining room or restaurant.

Ringers Western jeans come in a range of sizes, designs, and colours. Whether you prefer a traditional blue denim bootcut, a low rise and long leg, or a slim fit light wash, the brand has got you covered. I would suggest you purchase one pair of each type because after you’ve got your first pair of Ringers Western jeans, you won’t want to wear any other brand of jeans.

Grover Baseball Cap

Ringers Western offers a wide range of accessories, being their hats one of the most popular. Different styles are available to suit different people’s tastes, ranging from traditional felt hats to contemporary trucker hats and snapbacks. With a Ringer Wester hat, you’ll be able to enjoy the sun without the risk of eye damage. Not to mention that you’ll stand out wherever you go due to the brand’s distinctive bull logo.

If you feel that their felt hats are a big commitment, consider the Grover Baseball Cap. It’s a stylish baseball cap that pairs well with any outfit for any occasion. The cap comes in a variety of neutral colours that are incredibly versatile and simple to clean. With its square front panel and snapback clasp, this cap offers the ideal, secure fit for all sizes.