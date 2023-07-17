Which luxury watch brands are worth the investment?

The luxury watch market has always been a goldmine for serious investors. The demand for timepieces has soared among new and old investors, with thousands now realising the potential rewards over just a few years.

In fact, the second-hand luxury watch market is worth more than a billion dollars worldwide. Whether you’ve been keeping an eye on prices for years or you’re taking your first look at the market, it’s always worth knowing which brands make a strong choice for investment.

Luxury watches: How to secure a worthwhile investment

Knowing how to spot the rare pieces from those that might not fetch even a tiny profit takes meticulous research – and a bit of expert knowledge too. Once you’ve chosen a brand to invest in, you should choose the model carefully. Never rush into an important investment – it’s always worth waiting for the perfect addition to your collection.

One of the most important aspects of luxury watch investment is making sure that your timepiece appreciates. With assiduous maintenance and safe, sensible storage, your watch could fetch a pretty return. Obtaining comprehensive watch insurance could help protect the value of your collection against depreciation too.

Watches worth investing in: Our top picks

– Rolex

When you buy a Rolex, the money you spend is protected by the brand’s world-class heritage and reputation. With a history of producing high-quality timepieces, Rolex is a highly regarded brand known for innovation, durability and precision. With such a formidable name, there’s a consistently high demand for these watches.

Rolex produced some of the rarest watches in the world. From contemporary delights like the Cellini Moonphase to treasured pieces like the vintage Submariner models, it’s crucial to know one Rolex from the next if you’re serious about investing.

– OMEGA

OMEGA is a respected luxury brand with some of the most iconic watch lines in the world.

Firstly, the Seamaster: this watch was launched in 1948 with unprecedented durability and water-resistance. Complete with an O-ring sealing gasket, the Seamaster could remain functional at depths of up to 60 metres. In 1995, it became the official watch of James Bond, causing a surge in popularity.

In 1957, OMEGA released the Speedmaster. After rigorous testing by NASA, the watch was chosen as the most suitable for missions to the moon and reached space in 1969. To signify the event, OMEGA created a limited numbered edition – of the 1,014 models created, the first was created specifically for US President Nixon.

OMEGA watches usually make a sound investment, even if you’re only just starting out. But be aware that due to their luxury pedigree, they can come at a price.

– Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe might not carry the same fearsome reputation as names like Rolex and OMEGA, but it’s still just as prestigious. Watches manufactured by Patek Philippe are known for holding their value, regardless of the economic circumstances and climate.

This brand maintains an exceptional commitment to producing meticulously crafted watches. With complex mechanisms and intricate movements, some investors might expect to see their return on investment reach over 200%.

– Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet watches now fall among some of the most sought-after in the world. Between 1882 and 1892, an estimated 1,600 watches were made under this name, making the earliest editions highly valuable.

Audemars Piguet watches feature classy, minimalist bezels in precious metals, often backed with clean dials and sophisticated stick index markers.

Conclusion

Choosing the best watch takes time, knowledge and some experience too. Before you make a significant investment, make sure you know enough about the timepiece model and brand to be confident it’ll be worthwhile.

This article is intended as general advice only. For personalized advice, please speak to a financial advisor.