5 Reasons to Try a Cruise Holiday

The cruise holiday offers an experience that’s very different from the one you get from a traditional trip. You’ll spend most of your time on the water, either journeying from place to place or simply drifting around in a circle, enjoying the view.

Cruise holidays are enormously popular with a core group of aficionados, who might go back to cruise again, year after year. For everyone else, however, the appeal of the cruise holiday might not be immediately obvious. So, exactly why might we go on a trip of this kind?

1. Great value for money

The amount you’ll spend on a cruise holiday will tend to be very reasonable, especially when judged against the experience you get in return. Remember, you’re getting transport and accommodation thrown in, as well, in some cases, as food and drink. What’s more, you get to see parts of the world that you might otherwise not have considered.

2. Easy to plan

If you’re heading out on a cruise, then all of the planning will have been done for you. There’s no need to think about where you’re going to go, and why. Having the freedom to choose taken away from you, paradoxically, can be very liberating.

Rather than stressing about where you’re going and how you’re going to get there, you can simply lean back and enjoy the ride.

3. Cruises come in different shapes and sizes

There are cruises to appeal to just about everyone. Whether you’d like to go on a luxury cruise through the middle of the Atlantic, which you can think of as a stay in a water-based hotel for a week, or you’d prefer a smaller ship that will take you from port to port in the Mediterranean, or the Caribbean there’s a cruise ship for you.

In some cases, a cruise might represent the best way to see a particular country. A trip along the Nile in an Egypt river cruise, for example, will allow you to see many of that country’s most amazing historical sites.

4. Make friends and socialise

A cruise ship offers a unique chance to build friendships. You’ll be in the same place with the same people, day after day, and so if you meet someone you can get along with, there’s nothing to stop you from enjoying a drink with them every day.

On the other hand, many cruise ships are large enough that you won’t have to share a space with someone you’d rather avoid.

5. Unique experiences

Part of the charm of a cruise is that no two experiences are quite the same – even if the route you’re taking, and the time of year, are identical.

Every cruise is different from a traditional holiday, in other words: but it’s also different from every other cruise!