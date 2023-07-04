Wearing a watch is not just about telling the time. It is a statement – of style, of status, of sophistication and of purpose.

A watch can be many things at once, from a useful piece of equipment to an investment vehicle and even a cultural symbol; as such, knowing how to wear one right is crucial.

If you’re thinking of wearing a watch, you might not be sure where to start your journey. So, what are some of the key rules you should follow for watch-wearing, and how do you even choose the right one to begin with?

Choosing the Right Watch

Watches come in a great many different forms and styles, from the basic to the complex to the utterly ostentatious. Selecting the perfect watch for you means finding something that complements your personal style– or, at least, the occasion.

With this in mind, factors such as your lifestyle, wardrobe, and personal preferences are the main ones to consider. Personality is key, too; whether you opt for a classic dress watch, a sporty timepiece, or a contemporary luxury watch, choose one that reflects your personality and enhances your overall look.

Buying by brand is a good way to start out, too – for example, Rolex watches are popular for a reason, being ubiquitous, versatile and highly sought-after. Finding a second-hand one should never be too difficult, and serves as the perfect on-ramp to a great watch collection.

Ensuring the Perfect Fit

If you’re investing in a watch, you’ll want it to fit your wrist well. There are two aspects to correct watch fit: the watch strap and the watch face. The watch face cannot be adjusted, so ensuring any watches you buy are sized proportionally to the width of your wrist is a must. As for the strap or band, the width should also be proportional to the size of your wrist; the average wrist is seven inches in diameter.

If you’ve already invested in a watch that doesn’t quite fit, there are options available to you for adjustment. You can change the strap, for instance, for a better or less jarring fit; you could also accessorise, to draw attention away from the size of the watch face or case.

Watch Etiquette

While watches are versatile accessories, there are certain occasions where their presence or absence can make a difference. Of course, wearing a watch can be appropriate for both formal and casual settings, but there are some ground rules that govern where certain watches work. Generally speaking, flashy watches with many elements or aesthetic inlays such be reserved for special occasions, while a sleek leather-strapped watch with a minimal face can serve as a great all-rounder.

Finally, though, a wider point on watch-wearing etiquette. While you may be thrilled with your own journey into watch-wearing for style, there are others who wear watches for different reasons – and whose watches may be worth obscene amounts of money. With this in mind, physically touching another’s watch is often seen as an unwise move!