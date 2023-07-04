How to Get Your Garden Summer Ready

Whatever the size of your outside space, you’ll want to make sure you can make the most of the summer season. Whether you have acres of land, a patch of greenery or a compact balcony, now’s the time to get your outside space ready for entertaining, relaxing and simply enjoying the sunshine.

Some outdoor projects are likely to require a lot of careful planning and saving, especially if you’re wanting to make improvements to add value to your home or create extra space.

Patios, conservatories and summer houses are examples of larger investments that could require additional funding. In cases like this, it might be wise to plan ahead and save in advance, whilst boosting your credit score to increase your chances of borrowing.

But, there are many garden improvements that can easily be done on a tight budget:

General tidying

While summer brings the arrival of colourful plants and blooming flowers, it also unleashes those pesky weeds. It’s fairly easy to remove weeds, dead leaves and pests from your garden and it will give your outdoor space a fresh look.

Clean any paving, patio areas or paths using a pressure washer for the best results.

Add some fresh flowers

There are plenty of flowers you can plant during the summer that will bring your outside space to life. Perennials are a great choice for beginners and can last for years.

Choose a variety of borders and pots to make your garden a unique and visually appealing space to enjoy.

Add a splash of paint

Painting your fence, shed or furniture can update your garden look instantly. Select vibrant tones for the biggest impact and transform your space with minimum effort.

Create a seating area

Your garden doesn’t need to be huge to house a relaxing sanctuary. Outdoor cushions, throws, comfy seating and a small table can help create an inviting, cosy corner to savour the evening sun and a summer cocktail.

Utilise old shelving

If you’re short on space, why not upcycle some old shelves or a bookcase? Position against a wall and add a variety of plants and flowers for a flourishing display.

Encourage wildlife

Leaving a small patch to grow a little more wildly can encourage an array of creatures into your outdoor space.

Consider adding a bird box, bug hotel or simply leaving water out for passers-by. Making your garden an inviting area for local wildlife means that you can enjoy your space with some welcome visitors.

However much (or little) you’ve got to spend on your garden improvements, it’s the ideal place to get creative and spend some time in nature.