Affordable Family City Breaks in the UK

The UK is home to plenty of gorgeous cities, just waiting to be explored. Many residents of the country haven’t taken the time to visit even half of them.

If you’re looking for an affordable way to spend a few days with your family in the UK, then we have you covered:

Edinburgh

The Scottish capital is arguably unique among UK city breaks. It provides a number of attractions for everyone to enjoy, including the kids. You might, for example, pay a visit to the world-famous Zoo, or the Royal Botanic Gardens, or the Castle, which sits at the very top of the city.

Best of all, Edinburgh might be a great deal more accessible than you think. You can catch a train to the city from Doncaster, and be there in around three hours.

Bristol

If you’re based in the Southwest, then Bristol is certainly worth a visit. With a past rooted in seafaring and industry, and a present firmly committed to modern cosmopolitan values, it’s a place with something to offer just about everyone.

There’s a zoo to visit here, too, as well as a Museum and Art Gallery. You might also use your stay in the city as a staging ground for your travels in wider Somerset. You might take a look at Cheddar Gorge, or Longleat, or Weston-super-Mare and its impressive seafront.

York

York is among the most historically significant cities in the UK, and arguably in the world. There are dungeons, museums, and even chocolate-based tours to explore. If you’re looking for some attractions to keep the kids occupied, then there’s also Jorvik DIG, which will provide a chance to discover the Viking heritage of the city.

Of course, you can also make a stop at York as part of your wider tour of the surrounding countryside. For slightly older children, a hike across the famous Yorkshire Dales can be a stimulating experience – especially if the day is rounded off with a big pub meal.

London

Naturally, few tourist destinations in the UK can compete with the capital. Here, we find an unparalleled selection of things to see and do. It would take much longer than a single trip to see it all, so you’ll want to prioritise. For families, a few attractions stand out.

You might take a look around Westminster Abbey, or the Madam Tussauds Waxwork Museum, or the incredible Tower of London.