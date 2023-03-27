Best Products to Take Better Care of Your Teeth

You already know that brushing and flossing twice a day is the best way to take care of your teeth and gums. The right at-home oral care routine can help you keep your pearly whites bright and strong, no matter how old you are.

But if you want to take your oral hygiene to the next level, there are modern products that you can turn to. Keep reading to learn about a few items that are designed to make it easier to keep your smile beautiful.

Electric Toothbrush

There are several brands that make electric toothbrushes, which can be surprisingly affordable. Oftentimes, you can choose from a variety of brush heads, and many models also have high-tech features, such as timers that let you know when you’ve brushed for the recommended two minutes, and sensors that let you know if you’re applying too much pressure. But why should you consider making the switch to an electric toothbrush?

Well, a study found that electric brushes are better at cleaning teeth and gums than manual toothbrushes. So, if you want to clean your teeth more effectively and with less effort, consider upgrading your toothbrush.

Water Flosser

If you are still using string floss to clean between your teeth, consider switching to a rechargeable, cordless water flosser, or at least adding it to your flossing routine to get a better clean. You can use a water flosser to clean your gums, as well as in the tight spaces between your pearly whites, and it does it all with a stream of water that applies the right amount of pressure.

All you have to do is fill the flosser with water and then use it to gently clean your mouth, so it is really simple to use and can help you save time. Plus, like electric toothbrushes, water flossers are items that are built to last a long time, so they are also a great way to reduce waste.

Clear Aligners

Has your dentist diagnosed you with a misaligned bite (such as an overbite, underbite, or crossbite), or are your teeth crowded? Then, you might have a harder time keeping them clean.

When that is the case, you may be at greater risk of developing problems like cavities and gum disease. Although you might assume that you need to get traditional braces to fix these problems, you might instead be a good candidate for clear aligners like those from Aligner32.

These types of aligners can straighten your teeth, making them easier to care for, and no one will even know that you are wearing them because they aren’t visible. And the best part is that you might be able to get amazing results in less than one year.

Don’t Forget to See Your Dentist, Too

Upgrading to higher-quality oral care products that you can use daily at home is just one way to work on improving your oral health. Don’t forget to also book appointments with your dentist for checkups and professional cleanings.