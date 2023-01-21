Top Tips For Getting Rid Of Wrinkles

Wrinkles are an inescapable aspect of getting older, but they can also be formed by other factors too.

For example, wrinkles can be due to too much exposure to sunlight over a long period of time, as well as lifestyle choices such as smoking and drinking.

Wrinkles are nothing to be ashamed of and are signs of a life well lived. However, if you’ve begun to develop wrinkles, and you’re keen to turn back the clock and restore your skin’s smoothness and elasticity, there are a number of tried-and-tested methods you can use to banish those fine lines.

Let’s find out what they are.

Harness The Power Of Vitamin C

We all know that getting enough vitamin C is vital for maintaining a healthy body but did you know that vitamin C can also help stave off wrinkles?

This is because this versatile antioxidant increases the production of collagen in your skin, helping to make your skin cells plumper (and therefore smoother), as well as neutralising the harmful effects of free radicals.

But that’s not all; vitamin C can also protect your skin from the ravages of the sun, preventing the formation of fine lines and wrinkles caused by too much exposure to harsh UV rays.

Have A Professional Wrinkle-Busting Treatment

If your wrinkles are affecting your confidence and you can’t wait to get rid of them, there are a number of professional skincare treatments you can try, including micro-needling, dermal fillers, chemical peels and Botox.

Experts in skincare, such as the team at City Skin Clinic in London, can provide you with advice and a personalised treatment plan tailored for you to help you get the best results.

Just remember – it’s important to think carefully, listen to professional recommendations, and choose the right treatment that suits your body, especially if you are considering more invasive methods to banish your fine lines and wrinkles.

Give Retinoids A Try

If you’ve got wrinkles and you’ve never heard of retinoids until now, then it’s time you made their acquaintance.

Retinoids are an effective anti-aging tool that not only helps to boost your levels of collagen but also increases cell turnover, helping to replenish your skin from the inside out. They can even help to reverse the effects of sun damage and are useful for minimising the appearance of age spots.

That being said, because they are so powerful, retinoids also need to be used with care. This means that if you’re trying them for the first time, you should be very tentative, and only apply a small amount a couple of times a week, to begin with, then build up from there – unless you have a reaction, in which case you should stop treatment right away. Retinoids can cause unpleasant effects such as dryness, irritation, and flaking. They can also take several months to work, so patience is required if you choose to employ their wrinkle-busting powers.

Never Forget Your SPF

Skin damage caused by the sun’s harsh rays is one of the biggest causes of signs of premature ageing. As a result, it’s a good idea always to wear a high-factor SPF if you’re going out in the sun for any length of time. You can also use SPF-infused products, including make-up and moisturisers, for added protection.

Final Thoughts

While wrinkles are something we all have to accept eventually – unless you have a sizeable budget for plastic surgery – there are plenty of things you can do in the meantime to minimise their appearance and restore your skin’s firmness and youthful glow.

Always consult your doctor before any procedures or treatments.